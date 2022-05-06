ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

COVID-19: Yuma, AZ Metro Area Among the Most Dangerous in America

By Evan Comen
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cCMeU_0fUtJL1l00 The U.S. reported over 393,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 3, bringing the total count to more than 80.5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 986,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 15.6 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 12.7 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 17.9 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 20.8% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Yuma, AZ metro area consists of just Yuma County. As of May 3, there were 29,925.8 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Yuma residents, the 38th highest rate of all 383 metro areas with available data. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 24,960.7 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Yuma metro area, unemployment peaked at 25.0% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 13.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Yuma, AZ metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Arizona where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 3 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of May 3 per 100,000 residents
39150 Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ 228,067 48,065 21,074.9 1,199 525.7
46060 Tucson, AZ 1,027,207 254,402 24,766.4 3,815 371.4
43420 Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ 125,867 31,506 25,031.2 567 450.5
29420 Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ 207,695 57,442 27,656.9 1,444 695.3
38060 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 4,761,603 1,409,595 29,603.4 18,804 394.9
49740 Yuma, AZ 209,468 62,685 29,925.8 1,172 559.5
22380 Flagstaff, AZ 141,274 43,766 30,979.5 477 337.6

Comments / 0

