ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

The Best Anti-Aging Hand And Body Creams With Retinol

By Lourdes Avila Uribe
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zJdKc_0fUtH2Pd00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40A2cy_0fUtH2Pd00 (Photo: Karin Dreyer via Getty Images)

Even those devoted to taking meticulous care of their skin have been known to neglect the rest of their body. But skin care should not stop at the neck. Our whole bodies are covered in skin, and it deserves just as much TLC as the face. The skin on our body ages, too — loss of collagen and elasticity, dry skin, sun damage and more can cause issues like rough texture, wrinkles, discoloration, saggy skin and sun damage.

Investing in high quality body moisturizers can be a bit of a drag, especially when most of our bodies are covered in clothing. But taking the time to nourish your arms, legs, torso and hands with yummy creams that are loaded with powerful active ingredients is a great way to indulge in self-care that not only feels and looks good, but supports overall skin health.

We all know that using active ingredients like retinols and antioxidants can work wonders in anti-aging face creams , so why stop there? As dermatologist Dr. Y. Claire Chang has told HuffPost , “Retinol creams can help increase epidermal thickening, promote collagen synthesis and decrease collagen breakdown in photo-aged skin. By doing so, retinols can help prevent and soften wrinkles, smooth uneven skin texture and improve skin complexion.”

Using body and hand creams that are infused with retinol can have the same lovely benefits as face creams, and are great for anyone looking to elevate their body care regimen. The combination of hydrating ingredients with retinol and antioxidants strengthens, protects and repairs skin, and people can often see results quickly. As always, it’s imperative to be on top of your sunscreen and SPF game when using active ingredients on your body, as retinol can make your skin even more susceptible to the sun’s damaging rays.

Below we’ve rounded up some of the best, highly rated hand and body creams with retinol at a range of price points, starting at just $15.99. Keep reading and pick one up to pamper your hardworking body.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

This One Shampoo Ingredient Is The Key To Thicker, Fuller Hair, According To Experts

As the weather gets warmer, many of us hope to show off more vibrant, thicker and ultimately fuller hair after having winter-induced brittle, dry locks. As we age, our hair loses some of its natural nourishment and needs to be supported through a balanced diet, ample hydration and a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, products with natural, moisturizing ingredients are just as important. To learn more about one vital shampoo ingredient for stronger hair, we checked in with hair and health expert Dr. Virginia Blackwell of Eve Mag and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The One Vitamin Every Woman Over 40 Needs For Stronger Nails, Shinier Hair And Clearer Skin

If you’re new to supplements but want to prioritize your health over 40 and find something that can be a great asset to your anti-aging beauty routine, look no further. We checked in with dermatologists, hair and skincare experts and asked them to detail what vitamin (in their opinion) is the most essential for healthier nails, skin and hair and why women over 40 should welcome it into their diet through specific foods and additional supplements. (Keep in mind that this supplement will only deliver these effects if you are already consuming a balanced diet, drinking enough water, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule). Read on for tips and suggestions from Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles and Ksenia Sobchak, dermatologist and skincare expert at Loxa Beauty.
SKIN CARE
In Style

Shoppers Say This Castor Oil Has Made a "Huge" Difference With Hair and Brow Growth — and It's $10 Right Now

Dealing with thinning hair and noticeable hair loss can be super stressful — but Amazon shoppers have found that this affordable castor oil can help. The Pura D'or Jamaican Black Castor Oil (JBCO) has won over 1,600 customers due to the "huge difference" they're seeing in hair and brow thickness after using it. If the brand sounds familiar, that's because it's known on Amazon for its best-selling biotin shampoo (which has the seal of approval from my 62-year-old mom, too). In addition to its biotin shampoo, the brand has a handful of nourishing oils in its lineup, like the Jamaican black castor oil, that shoppers love.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cosmetics#Dry Skin#Retinol#Our Body#Sunscreen
Marie Claire

These 15 Hair Thickening Shampoos Are the Real Deal

I am the self-proclaimed president of the fine hair club. I *need* to shower every single day to avoid looking like a greasy mess, have dry shampoo on standby, and crave volume more than anything. As such, I’ve made it my beauty editor mission to uncover the best hair thickening shampoos in existence. Over the years, dozens upon dozens of shampoos promising fuller, healthier hair have taken up real estate in my shower. But these 15 are without a doubt, hands down, no questions asked, the best of the best.
HAIR CARE
StyleCaster

The Secret’s Out: Shoppers Have Found a ‘Botox In a Bottle’ Firming Serum That Erases Frown Lines & Wrinkles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Remember when TikTok exposed the world to the Peter Thomas Roth firming eye cream, and it sold out in what seemed like two seconds? Back then, the only thing I could think about was how nice it’d be to have an all-over face serum that has the same skin-tightening effect. Don’t get me wrong, non-droopy under-eyes are a gift, but I’m greedy and want the same lift everywhere on my face—my neck, chin,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopSugar

The Best Ways to Remove Hair From Your Upper Lip

For the past couple of years, lipstick — and all lip care, for that matter — may have been taken a backseat while everything was covered by a mask. But now there's more opportunity to show our smiles, and the entire lower half of our faces for that matter. So you may be taking a second glance at your upper lip — it may have gotten a little fuzzy while you were putting beauty appointments on the back-burner.
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

The Two Drugstore Ingredients You Should Never Use, According To Derms—They Will Damage Your Complexion!

As we age, our skin becomes more and more delicate, and may not be able to bounce back like it used to after using intense skincare products. Aging complexions might not be able to handle certain ingredients found in drugstore products, and using them can bring an array of undesired effects, experts say, like dryness, redness, peeling, etc. We checked in with dermatologists and skincare experts to learn more about 2 common drugstore product ingredients that women over 40 might want to avoid. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dr. Anna Chacon, M.D., dermatologist and writer at My Psoriasis Team, and Dr. Simran Sethi, M.D., founder of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness.
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

The 15 Best Shampoos to Try for Thinning Hair

Hair thinning is one of those things you may not think you have to deal with—until you do. Whether due to aging, over-styling, or other causes, hair thinning is surprisingly common. “Thinning hair can be due to many reasons and can be categorized into external and internal factors,” Gregga...
HAIR CARE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Well+Good

This $30 Drugstore Serum Brightens, Hydrates, and Gives Your Skin a Major Glow Up

As someone with acne-prone skin, I can’t imagine my skin-care routine without vitamin C. One, it helps to protect my skin from free radical damage. And two, it’s one of the few derm-approved ingredients that doesn't break me out and helps fade my hyperpigmentation scars. But as transformative as this ingredient is for my beauty regimen, it’s been hard to find a solution that is both budget-friendly and effective. That is, until I discovered Olay Vitamin C + Peptide 24 Serum ($30).
SKIN CARE
WWD

How to Shave Your Legs for Smooth, Silky Skin

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. We often associate leg shaving woes with beginners, but shaving your legs can be filled with issues no matter how long you’ve been at it. Ingrown hairs, nicks, and razor burn are common, even if you’ve been shaving for decades. “It has always amazed me that men get a lesson in shaving and women are handed a razor and essentially told ‘good luck’,” says Karen Young, founder and CEO of ethical hair-removal brand,...
SKIN CARE
shefinds

How To Find The Best Shampoo For Hair Thinning, Dandruff, Breakage, And More

There’s no denying that at one point in our lives, we all wished for “perfect” hair. We totally get it: maintaining a hair care routine that’ll keep your strands strong and healthy can be somewhat of a struggle—especially if you suffer from conditions like thinning hair, dandruff, breakage, and more. But don’t worry if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is not a lost cause. Luckily, there are ways to treat such hair issues and one of them is through using the proper shampoo.
HAIR CARE
WISH-TV

We Try It: Skincare products for spring

What’s good for your skin should be good for the Earth as well! In today’s “We Try It,” we have skincare products that are great for protecting and improving your skin during the spring season. SunPlus. Price: $22. Imagine having silky soft, nourished skin while also...
SKIN CARE
Medical News Today

Is micellar water good for your skin?

Micellar water is a skin care product that contains micelles, which are tiny clusters of molecules. These micelles bind to oil, removing makeup and debris, while also hydrating the skin. Micellar water offers people a way to cleanse the skin without washing or scrubbing the face. Therefore, it can be...
SKIN CARE
HuffPost

HuffPost

49K+
Followers
2K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy