Houston, TX

Special Election: Winner Replaces TX Rep. Garnet Coleman

By Nik Rajkovic
 4 days ago

We'll find out Saturday night who will serve the remainder of state Rep. Garnet Coleman's term in office.

Coleman announced in November he would not seek re-election due to health issues. He later retired from office after 30 years. Gov. Greg Abbott set a May 7 special election to replace him.

Voters in House District 147 are choosing between former Houston city council member and school board trustee Jolanda Jones and local realtor Danielle Keys Bess.

The same two Democrats will square off again in the May 24 primary runoff.

"That's to determine who captures the Democratic nomination, which in 147 is a lock for the general election, and will be the person who serve from January of 2023 to January of 2025," says Mark Jones, fellow in political science at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy.

"The advantage for the winner on May 7 is they'll be able to present themselves as the incumbent in that May 24 election."

Jones says few people in that district even know there's a Republican running.

Rashard Baylor lost the GOP primary to Damien Jones, but will appear on November's ballot after Jones suspended his campaign.

Photo: SULLIVAN, JON (uploader)

