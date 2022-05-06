Several Hartford Charter Revision Commission members step aside amid allegations of side meetings with City Hall over ways to govern the police department

Hartford City Hall Saturday, Jan, 2, 2021, in Hartford. Kassi Jackson/Hartford Courant/TNS

Six of the 14 members of Hartford’s Charter Revision Commission have stepped aside, but not fully resigned, following allegations of side meetings between other members of the commission and City Hall officials to prevent certain measures from being adopted.

Ken Kennedy, Kamora Herrington, Vicki Gallon-Clark, Melvin Medina, Bruce Rubenstein and Eon Smith stepped aside en masse following a meeting in April during which a proposal was rejected to form a board of police commissioners composed of elected residents, to govern the city’s Police Department.

Kennedy said following that meeting a member of the charter review commission said side meetings had taken place between Mayor Luke Bronin’s office and some other commissioners because they wanted few substantive changes made to the charter.

“The night they voted against the idea of a commission is when I left,” Kennedy said. “I thought they were being dishonest. … One of the commissioners called me and said they planned this.”

The charter revision commission is formed, by law, every 10 years to study and propose changes to what’s effectively the city’s constitution.

The mayor, city council president and city council majority leader each appoint two commissioners, with the remaining council members each appointing one commissioner.

The remaining members include Raul De Jesus Jr., Arunan Arulampalam, Steve Bonafonte, Kathleen Kowalyshyn, Yadira Rivera, John Gale and commission Chairman James Woulfe. Alex Aponte resigned.

The commission then has one year to propose, discuss and vote on recommendations, which are forwarded to the city council. The council reviews the proposals and can either send recommendations back to the commission or vote to put them on the November ballot as referendum questions for public approval.

The current commission has about three more meetings left before it must forward its draft proposals to the City Council, according to Woulfe.

Woulfe called the allegations of side meetings with the mayor’s office “absolutely not true” and “baseless.”

“In my role as chair, I speak to all sorts of stakeholders in this process as do other members of the commission,” Woulfe said. “Whether it’s a call from another commissioner, a member of council, a neighbor as I go in my house with the groceries. That’s our job on this. We’re supposed to be reaching out to people and speaking to stakeholders throughout the city to come up with the best product here. I speak to all the stakeholders in this process. There is nothing nefarious happening here.”

Kennedy, who declined to say which commissioner tipped him off to the alleged side meetings, said it was disappointing that changes to the charter were prevented before the process even started.

“I’m not naming names,” Kennedy said. “The person who spoke to me, spoke in a confidential conversation. [This person] said they wanted to have the appearance of change, but not change anything. There were going to be changes on the periphery, but no substantial change. [It was going to be] window dressing. It was going to be small stuff, changes on the edge, but not real substantive change and that’s what they want to sell.”

Kennedy, a former city councilman, said his hope going into the process was to balance the power between the city council and the mayor.

Those proposed changes included staggering the election of the City Council members and having a hybrid council of members who are elected in districts in the city as well as citywide.

But the police board was what Kennedy “really, really, really wanted.”

“For me, it’s not a political issue, it’s a life or death issue,” he said. “Anyone who is an African American knows, you don’t have to explain it to them, regardless of their social-economic status, of where they are, where they come from.”

Kennedy said other municipalities in the state have a police board, which is a governing body, as opposed to — or in addition to — what Hartford has, which is a civilian police review board that, according to Kennedy, takes in complaints about the police from the public.

A police board, Kennedy said, would have made the governance of the Police Department closer to the community.

“That’s all I wanted,” he said. “We’ve had issues with the Police Department historically.”

That the police board was rejected, in addition to the phone call during which allegations of side meetings took place, led Kennedy to step away.

Medina, who also stepped away from the charter review commission following the rejection of the proposed police board, said the process lacked transparency.

“The early phase of the charter commission had a lot of speakers, people with a great deal of experience in both municipal administration, politics, elections, to help us understand what structures are best suited for increased civic engagement ensuring that the needs of Hartford residents can be answered,” he said. “After that process of hearing a great deal of experts and speakers, it would seem to be that the process is not interested in creating the right government for Hartford residents to increase their participation and to address the needs of Hartford residents, but instead address the needs of City Hall. It’s an affront to the whole process, which is about Hartford residents, not what is more politically feasible or politically opportunistic for existing elected officials or future elected officials.”

Medina said once he found out a subset of members allegedly had been having conversations with city hall officials, “that only confirmed a feeling I had already about the process, that this wasn’t about the needs of Hartford residents, instead it was about the interests of people in City Hall.”

Herrington, a community activist who has lived in the city most her life, said it was a lifelong goal to participate in the charter revision process.

Her goal was to go even further and go back to having a form of government with a strong city manager and a strong city treasurer. She says a strong-mayor form of government “has hurt my city.”

She also said she wanted to change the structure of the Board of Education so the mayor, regardless of how strong the position is, does not have five appointed positions on it.

“I was looking to address and change structures of a whole lot of what’s going on in the city,” she said. “The commissions are set up to take active residents and neutralize them.”

Any discussions on her ideas, however, were stifled, she said.

A message left with Mednick was not returned. A spokesman for Bronin said the mayor had no comment on the charter review commission’s work.

Woulfe, for his part, disagreed with claims that the process lacks transparency and that significant changes aren’t being proposed by the commission.

“I’ve run a fair and transparent process,” he said. “We have public hearing and public comment portions of our meetings on a monthly basis. We make the language we are voting on and circulate it two weeks before. There have been no surprises here.”

Among the proposals approved by the commission that are up for a public hearing, according to Woulfe, include giving the City Council more time to consider the budget; giving the council the authority to appoint members to the planning and zoning commission, the zoning board of appeals and the board of assessment appeals; making it easier to have community members join boards and commissions, such as allowing members to receive reimbursement of the cost of child care and transportation.

Furthermore, Woulfe said the commission buttressed the police accountability review board, which is just a year old, by requiring the council to create it by ordinance rather than resolution.

“That’s to ensure that a future mayor or future council can’t defund civilian complaints against the police,” he said. “The council, the mayor, the police department and police union took action on these issues a year ago; it’s in its infancy and just getting started. We tried to find ways to bolster what we have in place.”

Woulfe added the commission’s work hasn’t been completed and there are three more meetings.

Complicating matters is Aponte’s resignation from the commission after recently moving out of the city. With his absence plus the other six stepping aside, the commission might not have a quorum to meet and do any additional business.

