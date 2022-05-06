ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interface: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) _ Interface Inc. (TILE) on Friday reported net income of $13.3 million in its first quarter.

The Atlanta-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The carpet tile company posted revenue of $288 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Interface said it expects revenue in the range of $350 million to $360 million.

