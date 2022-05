Dixie Jean Tonacchio (pronounced To Nach ee o), age 61 of Nebraska City died May 6, 2022 at CHI Lakeside Hospital in Omaha. Dixie was born November 28, 1960 in Nebraska City, the daughter of Harold and Letty (Howell) Dixon. She lived in Nebraska City most of her life and worked as the Director Of Nursing at various facilities. Dixie loved spending time with her grandchildren and her family. She was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her son, Anthony (Mikhala) Smith of Omaha; daughter, Arieanna (Derek) Hanika of Bellevue; grandchildren, Ariah, Avaya, Adley, Alani, Zander, Zayden and Zihana; niece, Roxie Hansen of Nebraska City; many other relatives and friends.

