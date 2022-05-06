Local Artist Has Better Idea for Woodstock Way Sign

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y. - There have been several coyote sightings recently in Westchester County. Police say one even attacked a dog. As CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports, police want residents to be on alert. They say a coyote recently attacked a small dog in Mount Vernon, near the intersection of California Road and North Columbus Avenue. Mount Vernon Police put the alert out Thursday on Facebook, saying while coyote sightings are rare, they do appear in the city from time to time. Also this week, police in nearby Pelham Manor put out a coyote advisory, warning that there have been several coyote sightings on the north and south ends of the village. Investigators are reminding residents to not feed coyotes, and to make sure you don't have any food outside they can get to. They also caution residents to keep an eye on pets and children.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO