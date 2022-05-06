Trump's Nuclear Cruise Missile Plan Pits Biden Against His Generals
"Democratic presidents are always in a bind ... On the one hand they have to be visionary, but on the other hand they can't be seen to be...www.newsweek.com
"Democratic presidents are always in a bind ... On the one hand they have to be visionary, but on the other hand they can't be seen to be...www.newsweek.com
Don't like Trump, but his strategy was better. Putin might be nuts but he lead old Joe down into a hole and only savior was NATO getting balls led by England. Joe's early comment that small incursion might be ignored set off whole deal. Obama said it best " Never underestimate Biden's ability to eff things up."
Austin and Miley don't want security for America and our allies. we all witnessed the Afghanistan withdrawal , and that's the new normal .
If Joe tries to stop it,,you know Damm well it had China worried because it would've worked great....Joe works for China,,and is weakening our nation every single day..
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 373