Venerable Bonaventure Resort & Spa will be demolished to make way for apartment project

By David Lyons, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSW6T_0fUtDkXi00
The Bonaventure Resort and Spa on Thursday May 3, 2022. Once a prime destination for weddings, vacations, exhibitions and conferences in the West Broward city of Weston, the property has closed its doors and is destined to be demolished to make way for an apartment complex. Mike Stocker / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

The Bonaventure Resort & Spa, a West Broward playground for the rich and famous and meeting place for conventioneers, is nearing the end of a four-decade run after its sale to a developer that wants to build an apartment complex at the Weston property.

The hotel has been closed and will be demolished to make way for an apartment project, a real estate agent involved in the deal said. But the golf club is still open, according to a staffer who answered the phone.

“It sad,” said former city mayor Daniel Stermer. “It was a destination for conventions and for the religious during Passover and holidays.”

“There was a lot of occupancy there,” Stermer said. “You could fit large groups there. There actually was a good steakhouse there known as Ireland’s Steakhouse which was a destination unto itself.”

And it was a place oft-visited by the likes of Dan Marino, Mariel Hemingway, Bill Cosby and Martina Navratilova. Ivana Trump once funded a week at the spa for her girlfriends. For a time, Linda Evans, a star on the TV pot-boiler Dallas, served as a spokesperson for the resort.

Decades-long legacy

Built in the early 1980s, the Bonaventure, located at 250 Racquet Club Road, once boasted a spa, two 18-hole golf courses, 24 tennis courts, three swimming pools and riding stables. It has a 504-room hotel.

But over the years, the luxury resort had its ups and downs, changing owners, management companies and hotel brands. And, as Stermer noted: It’s also a difficult location. You’re not at the beach. You’re not downtown.”

Stacy Ritter, president and CEO of Visit Lauderdale, Broward County’s tourism promotion agency, said “it’s unfortunate to lose such a legacy property.”

“I grew up here and I remember when it opened,” she said. “It was such an amazing property when the space was very ‘A’-list driven in the ‘80s.”

No immediate plans yet

Stermer said the new owners “are going to start clearing the property rather quickly.”

But the buyer, Gables Properties of Atlanta, has yet to submit any plans to the city.

“All we are ready to share at this time is that we will be developing a luxury apartment home community on this site,” Gigi Giannoni, senior vice president of customer experience for Gables Residential, said in an email.

Moshe Averbuch, a South Florida Realtor who specializes in hotels and who represented the seller, Hospitality Investing Group of New York, said the $50 million sale closed a week ago.

“They are going to demolish it to make apartments,” he said. “The market is good for apartments … and apartments are going for big numbers.”

The hotel’s closing, which was April 24, caused the rebooking of an unspecified number of events. On social media, a South Broward high school parent complained that management failed to tell the school it could not hold its prom there.

But Sishena Vanisavath, the general manager, said the Bonaventure’s sales staff contacted organizations that had scheduled events as far off as 2024 and is arranging for deposit refunds and assisting with lining up alternate sites in the area.

“We have contacted everyone that booked an event,” she said. “Everyone will be getting their deposits.”

She also said the Bonaventure conducted a job fair for its 30 employees last week, and drew a dozen other hotels that hired many of them. The hotel never closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but did reduce its staff, which once had 71 people on its roster.

As the tourism industry has recovered, Ritter said there are plenty of other high-end hotels and resorts around the county for tourists looking to get pampered. A lot of that is a function of the area’s growing diversity, she said.

“The evolution of our destination from a Bonaventure hotel to a Four Seasons in 2021 is startling,” she said. “I don’t think any of us in the ‘70s had any idea of what we would have today.”

