Miami, FL

ASK IRA: Will there be a new leading man off the Heat bench next season?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
Tyler Herro. Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Q: Ira, this year was the easy part. How does Pat Riley get Tyler Herro to play again as sixth man next year? – Stephen.

A: First, I doubt at any time did Pat Riley have such influence on the decision to play Tyler Herro as sixth man. That all is Erik Spoelstra’s purview. And there arguably might not be any reason or need for such a move. You certainly could run a three-wing starting unit for Tyler, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry. Tyler has shown the ability to space the floors with three (albeit not in a spot-up, Duncan Robinson or Max Strus style). And with Kyle and Jimmy alongside, there will be ample perimeter defensive options. But if that is the play, it likely would again require a stretch four, in the P.J. Tucker or Jae Crowder mold. The real question of moving Tyler up is who would be the shot creator in the second unit. That certainly is not the prime skill set for Strus or Robinson or Caleb Martin. Of course, Victor Oladipo would then slot in perfectly. But, like Tyler, Victor likely will be looking for something more along the lines of a starting role when he hits free agency in July.

Q: Every time the Heat pass on a Kentucky player in the draft it’s been a huge mistake. From Justise Winslow over Devin Booker to Precious Achiuwa over Tyrese Maxey. At least they managed to get Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro. But the opportunity missed in the draft from Kentucky is amazing. – Luis.

A: Well, what about settling for Dwyane Wade out of Marquette in 2003 over Keith Bogans of Kentucky in that draft? As for the selection of Winslow at No. 10 ahead of Devin Booker at No. 13 in 2015, it’s not as if the Heat were alone, considering Jahlil Okafor went No. 3, Maro Hezonja ar No. 5, Emmanuel Mudiay at No. 7, Stanley Johnson at No. 8 and Frank Kaminsky at No 9.

Q: While football and basketball are two entirely different sports, I can’t help but think this Heat team shares similarities with the 1972 Miami Dolphins. A bunch of no name castoffs who together won a Super Bowl. – Rod, Sarasota.

A: I’m not sure that Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro in any way would consider themselves castoffs. Now, if you’re talking about journeymen such as P.J. Tucker and Dewayne Dedmon finding a way to help, that’s another story.

