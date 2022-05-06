ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Daniel Ek to Buy $50 Million of Spotify Shares, Predicts Streaming Growth Ahead

By Patrick Frater
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DoXwW_0fUtCLmI00

Click here to read the full article.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek revealed that he is putting his money where his mouth is, releasing a Twitter message announcing that he will invest $50 million in the music streaming company.

“I’ve always been vocal about my strong belief in Spotify and what we are building. So I am putting that belief into action this week by investing $50M in $SPOT. I believe our best days are ahead..,” Ek said in a Tweet.

The announcement came at a time when tech companies are falling out of favor with Wall Street. Ek has sought to distance Spotify from comparisons with video streamer Netflix, which recently revealed that subscriber growth had plateaued.

In late April, Spotify shares hit their lowest point ($95.22) since listing as a public company on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has rallied since that time, but tumbled more than 6% on Thursday to $105.59.

Stocks worldwide were rattled Thursday by growing concern over economic trends, notably the persistence of inflation coming at time when economic growth is slowing in the U.S., China and other major economies. The Bank of England essentially said that the U.K is headed for a recession next year, while the U.S. Federal Reserve is still hoping to engineer a soft landing.

Ek further explained that because Spotify has foreign company status he is not obliged to disclose the share purchases, but “thought it important for shareholders to know.” That can be perceived as trolling of another celebrity tech entrepreneur Elon Musk, who was recently criticized for his tardy disclosure of a share stake in Twitter before he went on to announce a full bid for the company.

In the first three months of the year, Spotify added a net 2 million premium subscribers , to reach 182 million (up 15% year over year). That included approximately 1.5 million disconnects due to the company’s ceasing operations in Russia. Excluding the “involuntary churn” of Russian subs, growth was above expectations and subscriber gains outperformed in Latin America and Europe, according to the company.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

TelevisaUnivision to Buy Streaming Service Pantaya to Bulk Up ViX+

Click here to read the full article. TelevisaUnivision reached a deal with Hemisphere Media Group to acquire Pantaya, a U.S. streaming platform for Spanish-language movies and TV series, snapping up the rival streamer to bolster the ViX service. The companies didn’t disclose a value for the Pantaya deal. Last year, Hemisphere Media bought out the remaining 75% stake of Pantaya it didn’t own from Lionsgate for about $124 million in cash; Pantaya was launched in 2017 as a joint venture of Lionsgate and Hemisphere. The pact will add Pantaya’s content, subscribers and management team to TelevisaUnivision’s own subscription-streaming platform, ViX+, which is...
BUSINESS
Variety

Warner Bros. Discovery Aims to Use Sports to Snatch Primetime Ad Dollars From Broadcasters

Click here to read the full article. After buying WarnerMedia from AT&T, the company now known as Warner Bros. Discovery has a new acquisition target: primetime ad dollars that have been going to ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox. The new entertainment giant has been talking to big media-buying agencies about an enhanced package of commercial inventory in top programs that encompass not only lifestyle shows from Discovery outlets like Food Network and TLC, but also sports properties from Turner Sports; movies that might turn up on TNT and TBS; and tentpole events at CNN. Traditional hits in broadcast primetime “are hard to...
MLB
Variety

SiriusXM Hires Disney’s Jessica Casano-Antonellis as Head of Communications

Click here to read the full article. Jessica Casano-Antonellis, after more than four years at Disney where she led PR for Disney+ and Hulu, has joined SiriusXM as SVP and head of communications. Casano-Antonellis succeeds Patrick Reilly, who after 17 years is leaving SiriusXM. Casano-Antonellis reports to CMO Denise Karkos and is responsible for all aspects of the company’s communications function, including strategic communications, brand reputation management and media relations. “Jessica is a valued and respected leader who brings a wealth of strategic communications experience in the media, entertainment and technology industries to SiriusXM,” Karkos said in announcing the hire. “She will...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Daniel Ek
Person
Elon Musk
Variety

U.S. Podcast Ad Revenue to Top $2 Billion in 2022, IAB/PwC Study Predicts

Click here to read the full article. Listen to this: The podcast advertising biz is continuing its upward trajectory — with U.S. ad sales expected to grow 47% this year to $2.13 billion, according to a new forecast from trade group IAB and PwC. That’s actually a deceleration from last year. The sector hit $1.45 billion in 2021, representing 72% annual growth, according to the report. In 2021, U.S. podcast advertising revenue grew twice as fast as the total internet advertising market, which was up 35% last year, according to the 2021 PwC/IAB Internet Advertising Revenue Report. Still, U.S. podcast advertising revenue...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Forget DeSantis, Disney Has Another Political Battle

Once again, Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is finding itself embroiled in a political quagmire owing to its support of the LGBTQ community, after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis punished Disney for denouncing his “Don’t Say Gay Bill,” by seeking to revoke Disney World’s designation as a special tax district (which as we pointed out, is ultimately a meaningless gesture).
FLORIDA STATE
Variety

Mickey Gilley, Country Star Whose Texas Club Was Backdrop for ‘Urban Cowboy,’ Dies at 86

Click here to read the full article. Mickey Gilley, the country singer-songwriter who crossed over into mainstream pop culture after his club was featured as the backdrop of 1980’s “Urban Cowboy,” died in Branson, Mo. on Saturday. He was 86 years old. News of Gilley’s death was confirmed by his management at 117 Entertainment Group. The musician had recently completed a road tour, performing in ten shows through April. “He passed peacefully with his family and close friends by his side,” according to a statement by his representation. Credited with popularizing the Urban Cowboy movement, Gilley’s music, including hit songs like “Stand...
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Latin America#Spotify Shares#The Bank Of England#The U S Fed
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Kang Soo-yeon, Veteran Korean Actor, Dies at 55

Click here to read the full article. Kang Soo-youn, a Korean actor who was a star of 1980s and 1990s film and TV, died on Saturday. She was 55. She was admitted to hospital in Seoul on Thursday after reportedly suffering a heart attack and being found unconscious. She died in hospital after a cerebral hemorrhage. Kang was a child star from the 1970s and appeared in multiple films and TV shows in the pre-modern era. After such a busy start, Kang was ready for a new direction in her career by her twenties. She received it, age 21, when she earned the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
Variety

L.A. Leaders Salute Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias for Landmark Dodger Stadium Shows

Click here to read the full article. Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias has been hailed as a hometown hero by Los Angeles civic leaders to commemorate the comedian’s historic sellout of Dodger Stadium this weekend. Los Angeles City Council member Gilbert Cedillo and L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis were among the legislators on hand at the stadium Friday afternoon to mark the moment for Iglesias, the first comedian to score back-to-back sellout concerts at the venue, which holds more than 45,000 people. In a brief ceremony prior to Friday’s show, Iglesias, a native of Long Beach, was praised by officials for his work to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Yahoo Hires Tapan Bhat as GM of Finance Vertical, in Tech Veteran’s Return to Company (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Yahoo hired Tapan Bhat as president and GM of Yahoo Finance to oversee its financial and business vertical — marking the seasoned exec’s return to the internet media company after more than a decade. Bhat will report directly to Yahoo CEO Jim Lanzone. He starts at the company May 16 and will be based in San Jose, Calif. Most recently, Bhat spent the last three years advising startups and their boards. Before that, he was chief product officer at NerdWallet, heading product and engineering, design, data, revenue and partnerships for the personal finance website. He...
BUSINESS
Variety

Fox Corp. Sees Q3 Profits Dip Due to FanDuel Stake, Despite Revenue Gains

Click here to read the full article. Fox Corporation said profit dipped in its third fiscal quarter due to declines in value of some of its outside investments, even as revenue increased at its mainstay cable and broadcast operations. The owner of the Fox broadcast network, Fox Sports and Fox News Channel said net income attributable to shareholders came to $283 million, or 50 cents per share, compared with  $567 million, or 96 cents per share, in the year-earlier period. The company has a sizable stake in Flutter Entertainment, the sports-betting company that controls FanDuel.  Meanwhile, the company enjoyed a 7%...
STOCKS
Variety

Kendrick Lamar Drops New Song, ‘The Heart Part 5’ — Video Features the Faces of Kanye West, Will Smith, O.J. Simpson, Others Photoshopped Over His

Click here to read the full article. Kendrick Lamar dropped his first new solo single in nearly four years on Sunday night, called “The Heart Part 5.” The song arrives just days before the long-awaited release of his fifth solo album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” on May 13. The video begins with Lamar rapping by himself in front of a red screen, but occasionally has the faces of other rappers, and controversial or deceased Black men photoshopped over his: Kanye West, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, OJ Simpson, Jussie Smollett and finally Nipsey Hussle.   The video, which was directed by Lamar and...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jack Kehler, Character Actor in ‘The Man in the High Castle’ and ‘The Big Lebowski’, Dies at 75

Click here to read the full article. Jack Kehler, a prolific character actor, died Saturday from complications due to leukemia at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, Calif. He was 75 years old. Kehler’s death was confirmed by his son, Eddie Kehler. Born May 22, 1946 in Philadelphia, Pa., Kehler set his career off in acting at the age of 24 by beginning to work in theater. In 1982, Kehler fell in with Sanford Meisner and Wynn Handman, beginning his tenure as a lifelong member of the Actors Studio. Soon after, Kehler relocated to Los Angeles where he began to accrue supporting roles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Tony Nominations 2022: The 7 Biggest Takeaways

Click here to read the full article. On your mark, get set, go. The race for the Tony Awards has officially begun with the announcement of the 2022 nominations on Monday. In honoring and highlighting the work in a crowded, COVID-disrupted season, nominators surprised, snubbed and gave observers plenty to chatter about. Here are the biggest takeaways. Look for two musicals to get a big box office boost. Sales for “A Strange Loop” were already on the rise thanks to the hype around the critically acclaimed production’s opening week. Now that the show is the most-nominated of the season — and the frontrunner...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Sony Forecasts 6% Drop in Profits in 2022-23

Click here to read the full article. Sony Group Corporation saw gains in sales and net profits in the fourth quarter of its financial year, but full year profits shaded down by 14%. For the newly begun financial year, running from April 2022 to March 2023, it forecasts further downward pressure on profits. Group sales in the January to March period increased 1% to JPY2.26 trillion ($17.4 billion). Net income surged ahead by 67% to JPY111 billion ($853 million). But the profits increase was not enough to stop the 12-month figures from turning downwards. Sales in the 2021-22 financial year increased by...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Variety

How TikTok’s Irreverent Humor Became Hollywood’s Indispensable Tool for Reaching Gen Z

Click here to read the full article. There are countless accounts on TikTok dedicated to “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal, where fans gather to ruminate on his acting skills and, of course, dashing good looks. But who would expect that the account calling him the “daddiest daddy” would be Lionsgate, the distributor behind Pascal’s latest film, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent?” “I’m the daddiest daddy,” Pascal says in one of Lionsgate’s viral TikTok videos, taken from a livestream the actor did for the studio. “Am I the daddiest daddy? Because I’ve been seeing that name get thrown around a lot...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

61K+
Followers
52K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy