ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

People in a town in New York's Adirondack Mountains are divided over abortion

By NCPR
NHPR
 4 days ago

The Supreme Court's leaked draft opinion on Roe v. Wade is having ripple effects across the...

www.nhpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Adirondack Mountains#The Supreme Court#Nhpr
MSNBC

Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

A new Republican-backed law in Florida will repeal Disney’s special tax status, resulting in a property tax increase of up to 25% for residents of Orange County. MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell explains how the move comes as GOP retribution for Disney’s opposition to Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill.April 26, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Salon

New York Times reporters face blowback for withholding January 6 scoops to "pump up book sales"

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (Joe Raedle/Getty Images) There was a flurry of headlines last week when news broke that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said out loud that he thought former President Donald Trump should resign in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection. The focus was on the fact that McCarthy lied about ever expressing that thought - until, of course, he was confronted with the audio recording of him saying exactly that.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NHPR

The buzzword grooming is an age-old trope that feeds off fear

Old accusations of LGBTQ people "grooming" and "recruiting" children have gained new traction. When have we heard this before? What's the most persuasive counter-narrative to win over public opinion?. As special correspondent and guest host of NPR's news programs, Melissa Block brings her signature combination of warmth and incisive reporting....
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy