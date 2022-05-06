New Historic Bethlehem exhibit offers a ‘glimpse through the glass’

Glass might be considered a 'hands-off' material, but Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites (HBMS) is inviting visitors to get “hands-on” with glass in a new exhibition: A Glimpse Through Glass. The Morning Call/TNS

When most of us hear “uranium” we think of nuclear power plants.

But uranium was actually used as a material in glassware, particularly in the mid-19th century.

And it glowed bright green under black light.

Uranium glass is just part of what you can see and learn about as part of the newest exhibit, “A Glimpse Through Glass,” hosted by Historic Bethlehem Museums & Sites. The exhibit runs through Aug. 28.

Here’s everything you need to know:

The details:

“A Glimpse Through Glass” includes more than 200 pieces including those on loan from seven regional artists and six local collectors. You’ll see everything from the previously mentioned glowing uranium glass to sculptures. You’ll also be able to learn the history of glass-making as well as the many unique uses for glass.

What you’ll see and where

At the Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, 427 N. New St., seven regional glass artists are coming together in a display of glass art, each demonstrating different influences, techniques, and processes.

Megan Biddle is an interdisciplinary artist whose work switches between sculpture, installation, and printmaking. She has taught at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, Pilchuck Glass School, Urban Glass, Oxbow School of Art, and currently teaches as an adjunct professor in the Glass Program at the Tyler School of Art at Temple University.

is an interdisciplinary artist whose work switches between sculpture, installation, and printmaking. She has taught at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, Pilchuck Glass School, Urban Glass, Oxbow School of Art, and currently teaches as an adjunct professor in the Glass Program at the Tyler School of Art at Temple University. Anna Booth has degrees from Rhode Island School of Design and glass from Tyler School of Art/Temple University and has worked with glass since 1980. Her work is included in the permanent collections of The Corning Museum of Glass, Racine Art Museum, and Tacoma Museum of Art.

has degrees from Rhode Island School of Design and glass from Tyler School of Art/Temple University and has worked with glass since 1980. Her work is included in the permanent collections of The Corning Museum of Glass, Racine Art Museum, and Tacoma Museum of Art. Scout Cartagena is a glass artist and printmaker who uses the aesthetics of glass and installation to convey themes of memory, heirlooms, and chronic illness.

is a glass artist and printmaker who uses the aesthetics of glass and installation to convey themes of memory, heirlooms, and chronic illness. Will Dexter earned his BFA degree from the Tyler School of Art and his MFA degree from Rhode Island School of Design where he studied with glass artist Dale Chihuly. His work has been exhibited throughout the world and can be found in the permanent collections of museums such as the Philadelphia Museum of Art, The American Craft Museum, and The Corning Museum of Glass.

earned his BFA degree from the Tyler School of Art and his MFA degree from Rhode Island School of Design where he studied with glass artist Dale Chihuly. His work has been exhibited throughout the world and can be found in the permanent collections of museums such as the Philadelphia Museum of Art, The American Craft Museum, and The Corning Museum of Glass. James Harmon is based out of Bethlehem and his work has been displayed in numerous exhibitions, and museums such as the Corning Museum of Glass, Rochester Museum of Arts and Sciences, and Glass Museum of Frauenau, Germany.

is based out of Bethlehem and his work has been displayed in numerous exhibitions, and museums such as the Corning Museum of Glass, Rochester Museum of Arts and Sciences, and Glass Museum of Frauenau, Germany. Sharyn O’Mara is an interdisciplinary artist who uses several media including glass, drawing, photography, and printmaking. Her work has been exhibited in the U.S. and abroad and is in several public and private collections in the U.S., including The Corning Museum of Glass, Toledo Museum of Art, Arkansas Arts Center, and The Fox School of Business at Temple University. She is an associate professor of Glass at Tyler School of Art.

is an interdisciplinary artist who uses several media including glass, drawing, photography, and printmaking. Her work has been exhibited in the U.S. and abroad and is in several public and private collections in the U.S., including The Corning Museum of Glass, Toledo Museum of Art, Arkansas Arts Center, and The Fox School of Business at Temple University. She is an associate professor of Glass at Tyler School of Art. Leo Tecosky blends glass-making techniques with deconstructed graffiti iconography.

Also at Kemerer:

The uranium glass gallery, where visitors can use black lights and Geiger counters to investigate a collection of glowing antiques.

The “Please Touch” section, which gives visitors the chance to explore why every glass makes a different sound when struck and to interact with early American patterned glass designs by creating rub drawings with pressed glass goblets.

Visitors will also be able to learn about how glass objects are made through a display of tools videos, and decorative arts items, including a rainbow of glass objects and hand-painted mirrors.

The Moravian Museum , 66 W. Church St., invites visitors to identify the many ways the early Moravians of Bethlehem used glass in their everyday lives, including in education, medicine and music. Also featured will be a collection of “oddities,” including glass objects used in medicine such as blue glass bottles with a quilted pattern so that even in the dark, a person would know they held poisonous contents.

The 1810 Goundie House at 505 Main St. houses a collection of drinking vessels that will highlight the ways glass brings people together through libation. Walk in the footsteps of John Sebastian Goundie, the first brewer in Bethlehem, and discover a four-part blown glass decanter that was able to hold four different spirits at one time. Additionally, a pop-up store features glass artwork and vessels that visitors can purchase to add to their own collection, such as glowing glasses and jewelry.

Info:

Admission: $10. For museum hours, ticket purchases: https://store.historicbethlehem.org/glimpse-thru-glass-opening/