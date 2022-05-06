ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana A.G. Slams Biden Administration For “Orwellian” Assault On Free Speech

By Michael McIntyre
WOWO News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s attorney general is continuing his mission against the Biden Administration. On Thursday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita demanded...

www.wowo.com

Comments / 8

Donna Burgher
4d ago

lies have to be stopped and that's what Biden is trying to prevent hitting social media, and other sources. Indiana is a red state that scews the poor and lower working class. So the right and some of the right takes advantage of those people with lies. For a so called Christian state, there are no real caring for people's welfare. They want to control what women do to with their bodies, attacks the LGBTQ community, people of color, people with disabilities.

Reply(3)
8
Nkdt648
4d ago

both sides LIE ! BOTH NEED TO BE DISBANDED ! TIME FOR A COMPLETE CHANGE OF THE GOVERMENT AND LEO's NATION WIDE !

Reply(2)
3
