UN plans third evacuation from Azovstal steelworks | First Thing

A third United Nations operation was under way this morning to evacuate Ukrainian civilians from the Russian-besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, which the UN secretary general has described as a series of “hellscapes” .

An estimated 200 civilians, along with Ukrainian resistance fighters, remain trapped in underground refuges at the huge industrial complex. The UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, said a convoy was headed to Azovstal “to receive those civilians remaining in that bleak hell … and take them back to safety”.

The Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said people would be evacuated from Mariupol at midday local time on Friday. The UN and the Red Cross said they had so far helped nearly 500 civilians flee the steelworks area in the southern port city during two operations in the past week.

Meanwhile, US officials have reportedly confirmed they are providing intelligence that has helped Ukrainian forces target and kill many of the Russian generals who have died in the Ukraine war.

Why is Putin so determined to capture Mariupol over the next few days? As Victory Day, 9 May, approaches in Russia , Vladimir Putin has yet to win any prize in two months of war in Ukraine that can be shown off to the Russian people. But Mariupol could be close. Here’s how Victory Day became central to Putin’s idea of Russian identity .

What else is happening? Here’s what we know on day 72 of the invasion.

Biden names Karine Jean-Pierre as press secretary to replace Jen Psaki

Joe Biden has named his new press secretary, after it was announced that Jen Psaki will leave the administration and is expected to become a TV host at MSNBC.

Karine Jean-Pierre, currently the principal deputy press secretary, will take over the role after Psaki leaves in mid-May. Jean-Pierre, a political analyst, was Kamala Harris’s chief of staff during the vice-president’s presidential campaign in 2020 and served on Barack Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012. She was also an adviser and spokesperson for MoveOn.org, a progressive Pac.

Jean-Pierre will be the first Black person and first out gay person in the role. She has filled in for Psaki on several occasions, most recently while her predecessor was quarantining with Covid-19.

“She is passionate. She is smart and she has a moral core that makes her not just a great colleague, but an amazing mom and human,” Psaki tweeted . “Plus, she has a great sense of humor.”

What has Biden said about her appointment? Biden lauded Jean-Pierre’s “experience, talent and integrity”. He said: “Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration.”

When will Psaki leave? Her last day will be 13 May.

Louisiana Republicans advance bill to make abortion a crime of murder

Republicans in Louisiana have advanced a bill to make abortion a crime of murder , as a draft decision that would end abortion rights continues to spark nationwide protests and police in Washington raised “non-scalable” fences around the supreme court.

Supporters admitted the bill, under which a woman terminating a pregnancy or anyone assisting her could be charged, was unconstitutional – as long as Roe v Wade was law.

The supreme court is expected to formally overturn Roe v Wade, the 1973 case that established the right to abortion, in June. Danny McCormick, the state representative behind the Louisiana bill, said: “We can’t wait on the supreme court.”

Since the draft ruling that seems set to overturn Roe was published by Politico on Monday night, Democrats have warned of a likely torrent of challenges to established rights.

What else is happening? Extreme anti-abortion groups are now emboldened to fight for laws that ban ending pregnancies conceived in rape or incest .

How have the medical community reacted? “If this decision ends up being similar to what [was leaked], this is going to substantially affect abortion care, obstetrics care and healthcare more generally,” said Dr Nisha Verma , a Darney-Landy fellow with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

In other news …

Local Conservative leaders in the UK have urged the prime minister, Boris Johnson, to consider his position after losing flagship London councils to Labour and council seats across the south of England to the Lib Dems, with several blaming Partygate and the cost of living crisis .

A week before election day 2020, the US secretary of defense was so worried that Donald Trump would seek to involve the military in the election in an attempt to hold on to power, he told the general commanding the US national guard to notify him of any communication from anyone at the White House.

China’s president, Xi Jinping, has confirmed there is no intention to turn away from China’s zero-Covid commitment, in a major speech that also warned against any criticism of the policy . He defended the “scientific and effective” mass lockdowns despite protests, shortages and damage to economic growth.

Donald Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani is not expected to appear at an interview scheduled for today with the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack , throwing into jeopardy the prospect of his cooperation , say sources familiar with the matter.

Stat of the day: US stocks experience worst day this year as Dow falls 3.1%

US stock markets suffered their worst day of the year on Thursday as investors worried about the Federal Reserve’s plans to raise interest rates to tackle soaring inflation. The Dow Jones industrial average lost more than 1,000 points (3.1%). The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 3.5% and 4.9% respectively. Tech stocks were particularly hard-hit, with Amazon dropping 7.6% and Tesla falling 8.3%. The steep fall came one day after the Fed chair, Jerome Powell, announced the sharpest rise in interest rates in more than 20 years.

Don’t miss this: ‘Name names? Never, never, never!’ Lee Grant on her decades of defiance

Lee Grant, child of the Depression, survivor of the anti-communist blacklist, director, Oscar winner and – incredibly – 95 and looking nothing of the sort, is standing in her Manhattan kitchen. Having survived waves of oppression in her youth, she is not done yet . “I feel there’s some way that I can still somehow do something. I don’t know what.” Experience makes her confident: something always turns up. “Life is like that. You slip to another place, go into another world, and you’re curious, and you take sides. And it’s a kind of miracle.”

Climate check: firefighters slow advance of New Mexico blaze as experts blame climate crisis

Firefighters in New Mexico have slowed the advance of the largest wildfire burning in the US , as Joe Biden declared the situation a disaster. The extent of the fire is not a surprise to experts. Wildfires have become a year-round threat in the drought-stricken west – moving faster and burning hotter than ever due to the climate crisis, scientists and fire specialists have said. “Climate change is taking a situation that would be bad for us normally,” says Gregg Garfin, a climatologist at the University of Arizona, “and turning the dial up”.

Last Thing: does Liam Neeson not understand the rules of the game? Or is he having us on?

Liam Neeson is making a bid to become the greatest interviewee in the world. Every other celebrity understands and adheres to the rules of the game. Their job is to promote a project, to better increase its revenue. Everyone, that is, except Neeson . Because his interview tactic is different. Neeson likes to sit back, answer questions about his newest film and then, just as everyone is getting ready to pack up for the day, blurt out the single maddest thing that comes into his head, writes Stuart Heritage.

