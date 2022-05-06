ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UN plans third evacuation from Azovstal steelworks | First Thing

By Nicola Slawson
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Good morning.

A third United Nations operation was under way this morning to evacuate Ukrainian civilians from the Russian-besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, which the UN secretary general has described as a series of “hellscapes” .

An estimated 200 civilians, along with Ukrainian resistance fighters, remain trapped in underground refuges at the huge industrial complex. The UN humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, said a convoy was headed to Azovstal “to receive those civilians remaining in that bleak hell … and take them back to safety”.

The Ukrainian deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said people would be evacuated from Mariupol at midday local time on Friday. The UN and the Red Cross said they had so far helped nearly 500 civilians flee the steelworks area in the southern port city during two operations in the past week.

Meanwhile, US officials have reportedly confirmed they are providing intelligence that has helped Ukrainian forces target and kill many of the Russian generals who have died in the Ukraine war.

Biden names Karine Jean-Pierre as press secretary to replace Jen Psaki

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DxtDO_0fUtASmZ00
Karine Jean-Pierre (left) will take over from Jen Psaki. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Joe Biden has named his new press secretary, after it was announced that Jen Psaki will leave the administration and is expected to become a TV host at MSNBC.

Karine Jean-Pierre, currently the principal deputy press secretary, will take over the role after Psaki leaves in mid-May. Jean-Pierre, a political analyst, was Kamala Harris’s chief of staff during the vice-president’s presidential campaign in 2020 and served on Barack Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012. She was also an adviser and spokesperson for MoveOn.org, a progressive Pac.

Jean-Pierre will be the first Black person and first out gay person in the role. She has filled in for Psaki on several occasions, most recently while her predecessor was quarantining with Covid-19.

“She is passionate. She is smart and she has a moral core that makes her not just a great colleague, but an amazing mom and human,” Psaki tweeted . “Plus, she has a great sense of humor.”

  • What has Biden said about her appointment? Biden lauded Jean-Pierre’s “experience, talent and integrity”. He said: “Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this administration.”

  • When will Psaki leave? Her last day will be 13 May.

Louisiana Republicans advance bill to make abortion a crime of murder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySkhY_0fUtASmZ00
The Republican House minority whip, Steve Scalise, speaks to anti-abortion activists outside the US supreme court in Washington DC on 1 December 2021. Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock

Republicans in Louisiana have advanced a bill to make abortion a crime of murder , as a draft decision that would end abortion rights continues to spark nationwide protests and police in Washington raised “non-scalable” fences around the supreme court.

Supporters admitted the bill, under which a woman terminating a pregnancy or anyone assisting her could be charged, was unconstitutional – as long as Roe v Wade was law.

The supreme court is expected to formally overturn Roe v Wade, the 1973 case that established the right to abortion, in June. Danny McCormick, the state representative behind the Louisiana bill, said: “We can’t wait on the supreme court.”

Since the draft ruling that seems set to overturn Roe was published by Politico on Monday night, Democrats have warned of a likely torrent of challenges to established rights.

  • What else is happening? Extreme anti-abortion groups are now emboldened to fight for laws that ban ending pregnancies conceived in rape or incest .

  • How have the medical community reacted? “If this decision ends up being similar to what [was leaked], this is going to substantially affect abortion care, obstetrics care and healthcare more generally,” said Dr Nisha Verma , a Darney-Landy fellow with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

In other news …

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RGHVF_0fUtASmZ00
Britain’s prime minister, Boris Johnson, waves at the media with his dog Dilyn after voting at a polling station on Thursday. Photograph: Matt Dunham/AP

Stat of the day: US stocks experience worst day this year as Dow falls 3.1%

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lfY2L_0fUtASmZ00
Traders work the floor at the New York stock exchange. Photograph: David L Nemec/AP

US stock markets suffered their worst day of the year on Thursday as investors worried about the Federal Reserve’s plans to raise interest rates to tackle soaring inflation. The Dow Jones industrial average lost more than 1,000 points (3.1%). The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite fell 3.5% and 4.9% respectively. Tech stocks were particularly hard-hit, with Amazon dropping 7.6% and Tesla falling 8.3%. The steep fall came one day after the Fed chair, Jerome Powell, announced the sharpest rise in interest rates in more than 20 years.

Don’t miss this: ‘Name names? Never, never, never!’ Lee Grant on her decades of defiance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16SkhU_0fUtASmZ00
Lee Grant is not only a successful actor, but one of the US’s finest documentary makers of the late 20th century. Photograph: Ali Smith/The Guardian

Lee Grant, child of the Depression, survivor of the anti-communist blacklist, director, Oscar winner and – incredibly – 95 and looking nothing of the sort, is standing in her Manhattan kitchen. Having survived waves of oppression in her youth, she is not done yet . “I feel there’s some way that I can still somehow do something. I don’t know what.” Experience makes her confident: something always turns up. “Life is like that. You slip to another place, go into another world, and you’re curious, and you take sides. And it’s a kind of miracle.”

Climate check: firefighters slow advance of New Mexico blaze as experts blame climate crisis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Suwbe_0fUtASmZ00
Smoke rises from wildfires near the town of Las Vegas, New Mexico. Photograph: Roberto E Rosales/Albuquerque Journal/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock

Firefighters in New Mexico have slowed the advance of the largest wildfire burning in the US , as Joe Biden declared the situation a disaster. The extent of the fire is not a surprise to experts. Wildfires have become a year-round threat in the drought-stricken west – moving faster and burning hotter than ever due to the climate crisis, scientists and fire specialists have said. “Climate change is taking a situation that would be bad for us normally,” says Gregg Garfin, a climatologist at the University of Arizona, “and turning the dial up”.

Last Thing: does Liam Neeson not understand the rules of the game? Or is he having us on?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0atmNB_0fUtASmZ00
A play on words? … Liam Neeson in Taken. Photograph: Allstar

Liam Neeson is making a bid to become the greatest interviewee in the world. Every other celebrity understands and adheres to the rules of the game. Their job is to promote a project, to better increase its revenue. Everyone, that is, except Neeson . Because his interview tactic is different. Neeson likes to sit back, answer questions about his newest film and then, just as everyone is getting ready to pack up for the day, blurt out the single maddest thing that comes into his head, writes Stuart Heritage.

