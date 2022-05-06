ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton Taco Fest rescheduled due to weather

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 4 days ago
Due to the forecast for heavy rain and wind, the debut Easton Taco Fest has been rescheduled to May 14. Amy Shortell/The Morning Call/TNS

Wet, windy weather has forced a new festival to wait another week to debut.

Easton Taco Fest, which had been scheduled to run Saturday at Riverside Park, has been rescheduled for May 14. Times for the event will be the same, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday’s forecast calls for rain and strong winds as well as below average temperatures.

Taco Fest will feature a variety of taco vendors as well as County Seat Spirits who will be serving up some delicious margaritas. The lineup of culinary vendors so far includes: Take a Taco, The Trolley Stop, Easton Wine Project, County Seat, You Got Pork’d and Virella’s Sweets.

Other vendors will be on hand with info, offerings and more including The Center for Animal Health & Welfare, Isasuma, Skeggy’s Axe House, Sundance Vacations and Zimeray Design.

The event is organized by the Easton Chamber of Commerce, the Hispanic Chamber and the Young Professionals Council.

Info: https://m.facebook.com/events/riverside-park/easton-taco-fest/336498878456429/

Take a Taco will be among the vendors at the new Easton Taco Fest. It’s one of several events happening in the city on May 7. (Amy Shortell/The Morning Call)

