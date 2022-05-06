Scoot McNairy, Jack Reynor & Emily Browning Lead Thriller ‘Brightwater’ With James Schamus Exec Producer & Bankside Launching Sales — Cannes Market

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE : Scoot McNairy ( Narcos: Mexico ), Jack Reynor ( Midsommar ) and Emily Browning ( American Gods ) are set to lead cast in psychological thriller Brightwater , which James Schamus ( Brokeback Mountain ) is aboard as executive producer.

Bankside Films is launching the package ahead of the impending Cannes market. Verve Ventures co reps domestic.

Brightwater will see a big-city architect travel to an isolated Maine island with plans to build a sprawling luxury resort, but when his girlfriend mysteriously vanishes, he embarks on a desperate search across the unforgiving landscape and into his own psyche.

Currently in pre-production, the project is written and directed by Lance Edmands, whose debut feature Bluebird was invited to the Sundance Institute Screenwriters and Directors Labs and premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Pic is being produced by Joe Pirro of Symbolic Exchange ( A Prayer Before Dawn ) and Alex Lipschultz ( The Last Shift ). Stephen Kelliher and Sophie Green of Bankside Films also serve as executive producers alongside three-time Oscar nominee Schamus.

Edmands said: “This massively talented team of actors, producers, and sales partners genuinely believes in creating the kind of atmospheric, character-driven suspense film I’ve always envisioned. I’m thrilled and humbled to be making Brightwater with them by my side.”

Schamus added: “Lance, Joe and Alex have assembled an extraordinary cast and crew to help bring to the screen a vision of characters at once uncannily familiar and unsettlingly original. It’s an honor to be part of the team.”

McNairy’s recent credits include Mike Mills’ C’mon C’mon opposite Joaquin Phoenix and Gaby Hoffman and he has also recently reprised his role as the series lead in the third and final season of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico . He has just completed shooting Lyle Lyle Crocodile opposite Javier Bardem. Past credits include Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice , True Detective , 12 Years A Slave , Killing Them Softly , Argo and Monsters .

Reynor is best known for Ari Aster’s Midsommar and Joe and Anthony Russo’s film Cherry with Tom Holland, while Browning’s previous credits include American Gods , The Affair , Golden Exits , Legend , Pompeii and Sucker Punch .

