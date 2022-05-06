Dundee's Mayfly Music Festival returns June 17-18

The Village of Dundee’s Mayfly Music Festival will return this summer after a two-year hiatus.

Village Council this week unanimously approved a request by organizers for the return of the two-day festival in Wolverine Park on June 17 and June 18. The event hasn't been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but organizer Lyle Jaworski said it will be back to business as usual this summer.

“We’re back at it again, the same thing as it was before,” Jaworski said. “I think the community will enjoy it again. It always has.”

Toledo St. will temporarily become a southbound street from Monroe St. to Washington St. during the two days of the festival. Tickets cost $5 each, with free admission for children 12 and under both days. There will also be free admission for all from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 18.

The Monroe News is one of the sponsors of the event, which will begin at 5 p.m. June 17 in the park located in the center of the village on Toledo St. south of Tecumseh St (M-50) along the River Raisin.

Two bands will play on the first night of the festival, which is primarily a fundraiser for two scholarships benefitting Dundee High School seniors.

Fools Fait will take the stage at 7 p.m., followed by End of the Line at 9 p.m.

Broken Together will entertain guests on June 18 beginning at 11 a.m., before A School of Rock takes over from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The Rusty Nail Band will perform from 3 to 4:30 p.m., followed by The Jessie Campbell Band at 7 and, finally, Crystal Bowersox at 9.

In addition to the music, the festival will also feature games, crafts, a petting zoo and face painting for children, and a beer tent, crafts and vendors for adults. Fireworks will be launched over the River Raisin at dusk on June 17.

“Aside from the annual scholarship funds, we are always pleased when we can cover our expenses," said co-organizer Trisa Wain. "We are extremely grateful to our loyal sponsors, the Village of Dundee, and our many visitors who make the festival happen with their generous support over our 21 years. After a two-year hiatus, there is a lot of anticipation for our return this summer.

"It’s feels like people are ready to get outside, listen to music and mix with their friends and neighbors," Wain continued. "Since it’s become such a longstanding Dundee tradition, there are some families that come every year and can’t wait to get their 2022 t-shirt, stroll along the river and watch the fireworks. We enjoy providing a local venue of family fun and entertainment.”

Village President Andrea Hickey is pleased to see one of her community's premier events return after so long.

“This was, for a long time, one of our main events of this scale, so this is very, very important to show us Dundee is back to normal," Hickey said. "There are so many businesses associated with it, because it is put on by the Dundee Area Business Association. It helps businesses get their names out there and do more for the community as well,

“I’m looking forward to the music, and that sense of community that we get when we all get together.”

On the web: https://www.mayflymusicfestival.com/