Pocomoke City, MD

Maryland man gets 11 years for transportation of child pornography in Pocomoke-tied case

By Rose Velazquez, Salisbury Daily Times
 4 days ago

A federal judge sentenced a former U.S. Air Force lieutenant from Maryland to more than a decade in prison after he pleaded guilty to transportation of child pornography.

A Department of Justice news release shows 36-year-old Jason Daniel Ort of Waldorf was given an 11-year sentence along with 15 years supervised release, late Wednesday. Ort will also be required to register as a sex offender in the places where he lives, works or is a student.

The case involved videos Ort recorded using a camera hidden in the bathroom of a Pocomoke City home, according to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office.

An adult filed a complaint with the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office in New York on Oct. 2, 2020, alleging Ort put a camera in their bedroom, according to a "Stipulation of Facts" attached to Ort's plea agreement. Ort had gone to Syracuse on Sept. 30, 2020, to visit the complainant's family.

The complainant told the sheriff's office that Ort had been in their bedroom, documents stated. The complainant then noticed a camera containing an SD card in the room Oct. 1, 2020.

Documents showed the SD card contained video of a child using the bathroom. That video also showed Ort entering the bathroom to adjust the camera.

Air Force records revealed Ort was on leave between Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, 2020, to visit New York, according to documents.

In an interview with members of the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, Ort admitted he placed a camera in the complainant's bedroom and put a camera in other locations, including facing the toilet of a bathroom in a family member's home in Pocomoke City, court records stated.

Investigators seized multiple electronic items in New York, including the camera, SD card and Ort's laptop, documents stated. A forensic review of the SD card discovered 10 videos of minors using the bathroom and bathing.

Documents showed the footage was recorded in the bathroom of Ort's relative's home in Pocomoke City around December 2019 and January 2020.

At the time the videos were made, the four minor victims involved were under the age of 12, according to documents, and were either "relatives or otherwise in the custody, care or supervisory control of Ort."

Documents stated he "set up the camera in such a way — at such heights and angles capturing the children entering and exiting the shower and using the toilet — as to record a lascivious exhibition of the genitals and pubic areas of the children."

On the laptop, there were also "hundreds of files constituting child pornography" which included "prepubescent minors engaged in sex acts."

A search warrant was also executed at Ort's Maryland home, where law enforcement recovered two hard drives and another laptop, among other electronic devices. Investigators found multiple video files on one of the hard drives that were identical to the ones discovered on the SD card, according to the "Stipulation of Facts."

Many of the videos on the hard drive were compilations of clips from the SD card that focused "on portions of the recordings in which the minor victims were naked and in view of the hidden camera," documents showed.

Investigators found more pictures and videos on a second hard drive, including some that showed "prepubescent females with exposed genitals or breasts or in sexually suggestive poses," documents stated.

