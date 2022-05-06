ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PROPERTY TRANSFERS

By Public Record
 4 days ago
City of Ashland

1015 Claremont, Ashland; GON, Inc. to Turbo Restaurant Management, LLC; $2,478,000.

645 E. 8th St., Ashland; Gary H. Fortney to 645 East 8th Street, LLC; $190,000.

221 College Ave., Ashland; Zachary T. Longwell to William Summers and Michael Hubbard; $182,500.

651 Buena Vista Ave., Ashland; DeAnna Lynn Reynolds to Tyler P. Henry and Samantha N. Henry; $165,000.

1402 Orange Road, Ashland; Christina K. Watson to Jaclyn S. Enderby; $65,000.

1402 Orange Road, Ashland; Rebecca Jo Doland to Jaclyn S. Enderby; $65,000.

508 College Ave., Ashland; Eric L. Drake to Ashland University; $450,000.

622 Marlo Ave., Ashland; Shawnee D. Koch to Mark Holsinger; $75,000.

1647 Arrow Drive, Ashland; AVLD, LLC to Shelby Lynne Beard; $230,400.

1017 Hale Ave., Ashland; Garry W. And Catherine J. Kline to Carrie Ann Hickey; $182,500.

Hanover Township

956 Township Road 2946, Perrysville; Lloyd R. Phillips to Paul R. Bradley and Kendra M. Bradley; $122,100.

Jackson Township

1114 Cinnamon Drive S., West Salem; Norma Lee Darr to Elizabeth G. Richmond; $190,000.

4231 Majorna Drive, West Salem; Kenneth H. And Joyce M. Wahl (trustees) to Loyal E. and Rebecca S. Yoder; $2,800.

Loudonville

333 W. Campbell St., Loudonville; Roy C. and Amy L. Wilson to Zabulun A. Brecheisen, SR and Kathrine M. Brecheisen; $15,000.

Mifflin Township

1711 Township Road 1153, Ashland; Todd E. Long and Kathy L. Long to David Taylor Jr. and Jordan Taylor; 1.397 acres; $200,000.

Mowery Road, Perrysville; Jordan Vader and Mary Rader to March Christian; $135,000.

Mohican Township

27 Highland Ave., Jeromesville; Estate of Larry K. Titus to Remington Bachmann; $58,000.

Montgomery Township

573 County Road 1302, Ashland; John A. Bonfiglio Jr. (trustee) to Alice Garman; 19.0 acres; $305,000.

592 County Road 1302, Ashland; Geoffery Witmer to Dakota Kuntz and Jordan Sims; 1.5 acres; $201,000.

1537 County Road 995, Ashland; William B. Dunn and Debbie L. Dunn to Chad J. Auer and Megan Auer; $235,500.

Sullivan Township

411 County Road 681, Sullivan; Gaylord W. Sprowls to Jacob Robert Wooley and Haley Joe Wooley; 5.18 acres; $190,000.

NOTICES

— The Ashland County Airport Authority will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10 at the Ashland County Airport. The public is welcome to attend. — The Ashland Noon Lions will meet Thursday at the Ashland University Convocation Center Heritage Room. After lunch, Lion Larry Norris will introduce our speaker Jennifer Marquette to talk about the Ashland County Historical Society. Contact Lion Larry Norris (lnorris@zoominternet.net) for lunch count by Tuesday if you are attending. The board will meet immediately after the regular meeting.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Ashland County retired teachers to meet

The Ashland County Chapter of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association will be meeting on Tuesday, May 17 at 11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Christ United Methodist Church, 1140 Claremont Ave., Ashland. Take stairs or elevator downstairs after entering doors by the canopy. We will have lunch prepared and served by Fergy’s on Main. Please call Shirley Milburn (419 651-1561), if your last name begins with A-L, please call Marla Willeke (419 651-4284) if your last name begins with M-Z to make a reservation. Our lunch cost is $15 and not refundable if unless they are canceled by Friday, May 13.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
