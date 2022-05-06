PROPERTY TRANSFERS

The Ashland County Chapter of the Ohio Retired Teachers Association will be meeting on Tuesday, May 17 at 11:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall at Christ United Methodist Church, 1140 Claremont Ave., Ashland. Take stairs or elevator downstairs after entering doors by the canopy. We will have lunch prepared and served by Fergy’s on Main. Please call Shirley Milburn (419 651-1561), if your last name begins with A-L, please call Marla Willeke (419 651-4284) if your last name begins with M-Z to make a reservation. Our lunch cost is $15 and not refundable if unless they are canceled by Friday, May 13.

ASHLAND COUNTY, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO