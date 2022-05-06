ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McCoy: Why should you shop at the Canal Market District

By Bailey McCoy
Newark Advocate
 4 days ago

Have you ever asked your friends or family to meet you at the grocery store? “I’ll see you in Isle 5!”

Most likely, the answer is no. A grocery store doesn’t appeal to most people as a fun hang out spot, but the Canal Market District is a different story. And did you know that a farmers market offers more than a trendy shopping experience?

I like fresh food; I like knowing where my food comes from; and I like knowing how my food was grown. Everything you find at Canal Market District is sourced from within the state of Ohio, and most often, less than 50 miles from Newark. This ensures fresh, nutrient-dense food. Compare this to most supermarkets where fruits and vegetables typically travel more than 1,200 miles and can be picked as many as fourteen days before they are available to shoppers. And if knowing what you eat is important to you, the market provides a unique opportunity to talk directly with the person who grew your food and ask questions such as, “How was this grown?” “When was it picked?”

Spending money at the farmers market supports your local community. According to the National Farmers Union, farmers receive only 14.3 cents for every dollar spent at a chain grocery store. At the farmers market, every penny of your dollar goes directly to the person who grew your food. Spending money at farmers markets also keeps your money in the local community and supports local jobs. A series of case studies by Civic Economics shows that for every dollar we spend at a large chain, about 15 cents stays in the area, while locally owned farms trap 30 to 45 cents.

Farmers markets bring business to neighboring establishments where the market is located, and the Canal Market District is fortunate to have great neighbors. After getting your groceries for the week, enjoy dinner at 1922 or another great restaurant around the Square, and then drinks and a show at the Midland Theater or 31 West.

The Canal Market District Farmers Market opens today (May 6) from 4 to 7p.m., and there is so much to look forward to this season. I won’t give anything away, so come down and see for yourself- today and every Friday until the end of October. And if you prefer a smaller, more intimate shopping experience, check out our Tuesday Farmers Markets (4 to 6 p.m. from June to September).

Support farmers, support Newark, and come to Canal Market District.

Bailey McCoy is executive director of the Canal Market District.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: McCoy: Why should you shop at the Canal Market District

Newark Advocate

