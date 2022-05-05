Bobbye Jean Watkins

Jerry Roy Holtmeier, 72 years of age, of Diller, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, May 5, 2022. He was born on February 25, 1950 in Odell to Gerald and Grace (Mathias) Holtmeier. Jerry graduated from Tri County High School in 1968. He married Barb Henk and they later divorced. Jerry married Sharon Trauernicht on April 1, 1993 in Beatrice. When they chose to start their wedded journey on April Fool’s Day, they joked, “we’ll fool them”. He was a passionate roadside farmer who farmed his whole life and was a member of the Westside Baptist Church in Beatrice. Jerry enjoyed farming, golf, and especially spending time with his children and grandchildren.

