A typical Bay County home listed for $439,900 in March, up 4.6% from a month earlier, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows. The median list home price in March was up about 43.9% from March 2021. Bay County's median home was 1,695 square feet for a listed price of $281 per square...

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 5 MINUTES AGO