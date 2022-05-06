ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, MI

Pastor VanOudheusden: Celebrating citizenship on earth and beyond

By Melodye Surgeon VanOudheusden
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xznCt_0fUt7QVv00

This week my husband John did something that he has never done before in his life. He bought a United States flag and is going to hang it from the side of the our home.

He says he can do that legitimately now that he has been a naturalized U.S. citizen for a couple of months. With Memorial Day coming up and Flag Day in June, as well as the Fourth of July being around the corner after that, he wanted to express his new status in a visual way.

However, John also bought a Dutch flag, since he also has dual citizenship, and he says he intends to put that up as well. That will also be a first for him since his adult life has always been spent in here in the United States.

In The Netherlands, he tells me, flags are not as ubiquitous as the Stars and Stripes are in the U.S. It’s not as big a deal, he says. The Dutch also love their country, but except for official government buildings, flags tend to make their appearance only on the King’s Birthday (a national holiday), or when one of the members of the family graduates from high school or college. The student’s backpack is then hoisted to the top of the flagpole along with the historic red, white and blue banner. (The Netherlands and the United States share those patriotic colors!)

There is no equivalent of the America Pledge of Allegiance given to the Dutch flag either, although the Dutch national anthem is still sung occasionally. Aside from a sporting event, like the Olympic games, the National Anthem is not sung at standard sporting events. Flags are not displayed in churches either, although some medieval churches have stained glass windows illustrating important national events, such as military battles.

Different countries have different customs, and it’s sometimes hard to understand whether these patriotic customs are important or not. Does love for your country surpass your love for your state or your community? Is patriotism more important than loyalty to your family? Is loyalty to your family more important than trust in and love for your God? These are not insignificant questions.

In many ways, John is a “Third Culture” person. My husband looks and sounds American, having emigrated to the United States as a young child, but he says he will never be as American as I. He visits the Netherlands and realizes he is no longer Dutch the way his relatives are.

As a result, we will be a two-flag household. I am delighted that he will display the Dutch flag as a belated celebration of the Kings Birthday (April 27) and the liberation of the Netherlands by the Allied forces on May 5, 1945. John’s Dutch heritage is part of who he is, and one of the many reasons why I love him. His being a “Third Culture” person makes our life together fuller and richer.

It was Paul who wrote in his opening greeting of his letter to the Ephesians “to God’s holy people in Ephesus, the faithful in Christ Jesus” (Ephesians 1:1), emphasizing their dual earth/heaven identity as people who possessed an earthly ZIP code while still belonging to Christ. The apostle Peter also understood that the early followers of Jesus felt out of place and urged them to live faithfully in a pagan culture. He used a similar phrase, often stated in various Bible translations as strangers, pilgrims, foreigners, sojourners, temporary residents, or exiles (1 Peter 2:11).

John and I realize that we as both individuals and as a couple have a loyalty that is beyond the colors of our passports. As believers in Jesus Christ, we realized that we don’t belong primarily to any country, state, corporation, political party, ethnicity, gender, race, or movement. Our citizenship is one of a different world and our trust and loyalty belongs to a carpenter born in Bethlehem.

Melodye Surgeon VanOudheusden is the pastor of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Monroe. She can be reached at pastormelodyevano@gmail.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Aging pope urges elderly people to consider age a blessing

VATICAN CITY — (AP) — Pope Francis on Tuesday urged elderly people to consider their advanced aging a blessing, not a condemnation, as he himself struggles to cope with a bad knee that has made walking nearly impossible. The 85-year-old Francis included himself among the people addressed in...
RELIGION
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, MI
Government
Monroe, MI
Society
City
Monroe, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
The Monroe News

Mother's Day became a holiday in 1914

Mothers everywhere will rejoice. So will the greeting-card companies, flower shops and telephone providers. Though celebrated in pockets in previous years, Mother’s Day has been an official holiday since May 9, 1914, when President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation designating the second Sunday in May as a day to honor the nation’s mothers.
GRAFTON, WV
The Monroe News

Small, loud minority wants to control behavior of all

In the famous short story "The Lottery" by Shirley Jackson, a small, ordinary community gathers on a lovely June day for a ceremony, carried out as it always had been, honoring tradition and the old ways. The story ends as the townspeople each pick up stones and ominously circle one...
AMERICAS
The Monroe News

Newspapers, not social media, are true community watchdogs

Ray Kisonas's Sunday article, “Doors will be open and phone calls will be easier,” raises concerns that readers have called about. I have consistently called about diminished local news coverage and concerns about the loss of police news. These issues have only grown as witnessed on many social media platforms. Worries about crime and...
FACEBOOK
The Monroe News

'Right to choose' is a misnomer

In all the furor about the looming end of Roe v. Wade, I thought I should make this observation based on my years of working at a crisis pregnancy center. Of the many hundreds of women I talked to who faced a crisis pregnancy and sought an abortion, only one said she "chose" abortion. All the others said they were being forced to get an abortion against their will — forced by threats from boyfriends or husbands who would desert them, by rules at schools that would get them expelled or lose their funding, by parents who would kick them out, by employers who would fire them.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Pastor#Dual Citizenship#Olympics#United Methodist Church#Dutch
The Monroe News

Taking a position, and the 'backfire effect'

During my lifetime, I have met and continue to meet and interact with people from all walks of life. There are two major topics that I try to avoid discussing, politics and religion. When it comes to both, I am respectful, tolerant and understanding of all points of view. My...
The Monroe News

Chasing arrows needs to stop in recycling

Mr. Roegner (May 2) is right about one thing: It is not your fault, or mine, or any other consumer that we are not able to properly recycle our recyclable materials. Specifically, plastics. We are constantly looking for the chasing arrows that tell us the product is recyclable. In some...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Monroe News

The Monroe News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Monroe, MI from Monroe Evening News.

 http://monroenews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy