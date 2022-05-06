Pastor VanOudheusden: Celebrating citizenship on earth and beyond

This week my husband John did something that he has never done before in his life. He bought a United States flag and is going to hang it from the side of the our home.

He says he can do that legitimately now that he has been a naturalized U.S. citizen for a couple of months. With Memorial Day coming up and Flag Day in June, as well as the Fourth of July being around the corner after that, he wanted to express his new status in a visual way.

However, John also bought a Dutch flag, since he also has dual citizenship, and he says he intends to put that up as well. That will also be a first for him since his adult life has always been spent in here in the United States.

In The Netherlands, he tells me, flags are not as ubiquitous as the Stars and Stripes are in the U.S. It’s not as big a deal, he says. The Dutch also love their country, but except for official government buildings, flags tend to make their appearance only on the King’s Birthday (a national holiday), or when one of the members of the family graduates from high school or college. The student’s backpack is then hoisted to the top of the flagpole along with the historic red, white and blue banner. (The Netherlands and the United States share those patriotic colors!)

There is no equivalent of the America Pledge of Allegiance given to the Dutch flag either, although the Dutch national anthem is still sung occasionally. Aside from a sporting event, like the Olympic games, the National Anthem is not sung at standard sporting events. Flags are not displayed in churches either, although some medieval churches have stained glass windows illustrating important national events, such as military battles.

Different countries have different customs, and it’s sometimes hard to understand whether these patriotic customs are important or not. Does love for your country surpass your love for your state or your community? Is patriotism more important than loyalty to your family? Is loyalty to your family more important than trust in and love for your God? These are not insignificant questions.

In many ways, John is a “Third Culture” person. My husband looks and sounds American, having emigrated to the United States as a young child, but he says he will never be as American as I. He visits the Netherlands and realizes he is no longer Dutch the way his relatives are.

As a result, we will be a two-flag household. I am delighted that he will display the Dutch flag as a belated celebration of the Kings Birthday (April 27) and the liberation of the Netherlands by the Allied forces on May 5, 1945. John’s Dutch heritage is part of who he is, and one of the many reasons why I love him. His being a “Third Culture” person makes our life together fuller and richer.

It was Paul who wrote in his opening greeting of his letter to the Ephesians “to God’s holy people in Ephesus, the faithful in Christ Jesus” (Ephesians 1:1), emphasizing their dual earth/heaven identity as people who possessed an earthly ZIP code while still belonging to Christ. The apostle Peter also understood that the early followers of Jesus felt out of place and urged them to live faithfully in a pagan culture. He used a similar phrase, often stated in various Bible translations as strangers, pilgrims, foreigners, sojourners, temporary residents, or exiles (1 Peter 2:11).

John and I realize that we as both individuals and as a couple have a loyalty that is beyond the colors of our passports. As believers in Jesus Christ, we realized that we don’t belong primarily to any country, state, corporation, political party, ethnicity, gender, race, or movement. Our citizenship is one of a different world and our trust and loyalty belongs to a carpenter born in Bethlehem.

