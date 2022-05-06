Monroe County Law Day celebrated in honor of Judge Weipert

Law Day -- where Monroe County celebrates community service and civic pride -- is typically celebrated on May 1.

But this year, it was held on May 4, the birthday of the late Judge Michael A. Weipert. And there was something supremely appropriate about that since the 38th Circuit Court judge cherished Law Day and all it stood for.

Obituary:Honorable Michael A. Weipert

Law Day was Weipert’s day. He was the confident emcee, recognizing by name the many notables in the audience. He was the savvy showman, often dropping clever and sometimes corny lines during his speeches. And, naturally, he was in charge of the festivities, making certain the legal system was the centerpiece and appreciated.

“He loved being the ceremonial judge,” said fellow 38th Circuit Judge Daniel S. White. “And he was excellent at being the ceremonial judge.”

So it only made sense that this year’s event was a bit somber with his absence inside the courtroom he ruled over for years. And it was only logical that Weipert be posthumously awarded the Liberty Bell, an honor he bestowed on many others in Monroe County for their outstanding community service, dedication to civic responsibility and encouraging respect for the law.

“Thank you so much for honoring my brother today,” said his sister, Mary Weipert. “He always wanted to help people. That’s what you’re honoring today.”

C.J. Horkey, president of the Monroe County Bar Association, which sponsors Law Day, emceed and presented the Weipert family with the Liberty Bell and unveiled the judge’s portrait that now hangs in the courtroom once also ruled by his uncle, William J. Weipert Jr.

The courtroom was full of judges, lawyers, community leaders and more, with many offering their thoughts about Judge Weipert, who was known for his attendance at many local functions. He passed away March 3 at the age of 65 after a battle with liver cancer.

“I wish him happy birthday in heaven,” said Chief Circuit Judge Mark S. Braunlich, who graduated with Weipert and White from Monroe Catholic Central in 1974.

“Every time I step into this courtroom, I feel his spirit,” said Probate Judge Cheryl E. Lohmeyer. “We all miss him.”

Attorney Matt LaBeau, whose father, Judge Michael LaBeau, retired from the bench in 2014, said Weipert was one of the best judges he’s appeared before in court.

“He was unbelievably prepared,” LaBeau said. “He treated everyone with respect. He was a wonderful, wonderful judge.”

The Liberty Bell has been awarded to Monroe County residents since 1966 and their names are on a plaque in the courtroom. And now it will include Judge Weipert’s name, an honor many believe is most appropriate.

“Law Day meant everything to him,” Judge Braunlich said. “It’s hard to be here without him.”