Here's the story behind the viral Carlinville home listing featuring Michael Myers

A home listed for sale in Carlinville boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and the "Halloween" killer Michael Myers.

Owners Danielle and Owen Sullivan listed their home on Zillow for $169,000 with photos of the masked movie character creeping around the house.

"Anyone that knows me, knows that I literally love Halloween. It's just who I am," Danielle Sullivan said. She explained that while her husband was working in the house, she asked their 16-year-old son Cole to dress up as Michael Myers to scare his dad.

"We went there and he was dressed in costume, standing at the top of the stairs all creepy."

Sullivan said she thought the photos were hilarious and would be fun to use in the listing.

The photos have created a viral frenzy on social media. The home had been listed on Zillow for nine days and as of May 5, had received 301,826 views.

In the Facebook group, Carlinville-Talk of the Town, Heather Johnson said, "Halloween is my favorite holiday and I loved it. I've never seen anything like this in my life lol."

Sullivan said they've received a lot of calls about the house, but so far, no buyers.

