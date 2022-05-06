Granville, Union Townships approve contract for fire protection

Discussions had been ongoing and now officials from Granville and Union Townships have solidified their partnership for fire protection in Union Township.

During their April 27 meeting the Granville Township Trustees unanimously approved a contract with the Refugee-Canyon Fire District that compensates the Granville Township Fire Department for coverage of the township's northern portion. The fire district approved the contract 3-2 during a special meeting on May 2. Board members Rich Moore and Randy Wolf voted against it.

The contract was retroactive to May 1 and goes through the rest of 2022, said Refugee-Canyon Joint Fire District Board Member Jeff Sharps.

Granville Township would be paid through the 3 mills the fire district is collecting on the properties on north of the railroad tracks, which was the area Granville previously served before the first district was formed in 2019.

The Granville and Union Township Trustees have also signed a memorandum of understanding indicating their intention to negotiate a long-term contract for Granville to provide fire protection for 2023 and beyond.

"I believe we’re doing that already," said Sharps in an interview with The Advocate.

Sharps and Granville Township Trustee Rob Schaadt and Granville Township Fire Department Chief Casey Curtis are working out the logistics of a contract. Because both sides are interested in a long-term deal, Curtis shared during the April 27 that they are looking into the legality of a five-year contract, if not longer.

After previously telling the Advocate that the Refugee-Canyon Fire District will at some point no longer exist , Sharps said the Union Township Trustees are investigating coverage options for the rest of the township. Trustees have had preliminary, informal discussions with the West Licking Joint Fire District to gage interest, Sharps said.

There are a lot of moving parts when it comes to dissolving a fire district and contracting with the new services, Sharps said. He added that the Union Township Trustees and fire district board members are working through all the options to provide the best fire protection for the township and the Village of Hebron.

"We’re unified in that. We want the best service for Union Township and the Village of Hebron and we’re just all trying to figure out how that fits together.”

