Thanks to the transfer portal, recruiting for next season hasn't stopped. Oklahoma hosted a key wide receiver transfer over the weekend. Former Arizona State wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton was in Norman for an official visit. A four-star recruit in the class of 2020, Bunkley-Shelton made an immediate impact in the desert, catching 11 passes for 100 yards in four games as a true freshman.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO