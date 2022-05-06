Taylor Jenkins on Grizzlies: 'We are the furthest thing from dirty'

In response, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins did express sympathy for the Warriors and Payton, but he did not take kindly to his team being described that way by Kerr. Jenkins didn’t have to say he was talking about Kerr for everyone to know what he was talking about either. More from The Daily Memphian: “I also wanted to address a narrative out there that was said between Game 1 and Game 2,” Jenkins said. “It was said that we have to play more physical, and the word dirty has been thrown out there. I look at my locker room and I look at our culture and what we exude — we are the furthest thing from dirty. We are competitive. I want that to be squashed pretty quick here.”

Taylor Jenkins fires back at charge that Grizzlies are “dirty.” And the series gets even more fun. Column: dailymemphian.com/subscriber/sec… – 9:10 PM

Taylor Jenkins also said Desmond Bane’s back has improved since Game 2. He participated in practice today (non-contact) and Jenkins said Bane “looked fine.” – 5:37 PM

I asked Taylor Jenkins if he was surprised they have left Ja Morant so open at the 3-point line this series.

Jenkins: “I think they’ve pretty much left our entire team open. I think they’ve come out and said what their priorities are going to be.” – 4:34 PM

Taylor Jenkins noticed a narrative calling the Grizzlies dirty, so he addressed the situation and said the Grizzlies are the “furthest thing from dirty.”

“We’re competitive, so I want that to be squashed pretty quick here.”

Story: commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 4:32 PM

Taylor Jenkins: “The word dirty has been thrown out there. I look at my locker room and the culture we exude — we are the furthest thing from dirty.”

When asked if he objects to Steve Kerr’s ‘dirty’ comments, Jenkins responded: “I said what I said.”dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 4:26 PM

Taylor Jenkins sticking up for his players, particularly Dillon Brooks.

“We are the furthest thing from dirty.” – 3:51 PM

Health and safety protocols is different for everyone, but three days in between games is a major deal for the potential return of Steven Adams. Taylor Jenkins and multiple players talked about the need to improve in rebounding vs. GSW. A weapon who can change that is lurking. – 2:40 AM

Taylor Jenkins when asked about Steve Kerr’s comment that that the Grizzlies were playing dirty: “Gonna trust what the refs did.” – 12:41 AM

Taylor Jenkins said he wanted to be smart with playing Desmond Bane today. He was impressed with the 32 minutes he got out of him. – 12:41 AM

Asked about Steve Kerr using the word “dirty” to describe the fouls and play in that first quarter, Taylor Jenkins said he trusts the refs in their judgements. – 12:40 AM

Taylor Jenkins said Ja Morant experienced some blurriness and needed time to clear his eye sight before returning. – 12:39 AM

At some point, Taylor Jenkins has to tell these dudes to stop shooting these awful 3s. – 11:38 PM

Halftime: Grizzlies 56 Warriors 51

Lots of decisions for Taylor Jenkins to make.

Dillon Brooks is out. Bane isn’t 100%. Who will be the two wings/guards to finish and play most of the second half with Ja Morant?

Morant has 23 points. Jaren Jackson Jr. has 12. Curry with 15. – 10:47 PM

Desmond Bane (back) will start for the Grizzlies tonight. Memphis head coach Taylor Jenkins said the second-year guard would be a game-time decision. – 9:20 PM

Taylor Jenkins isn’t giving any hints. Bane is a game-time decision, so is Ziaire Williams, and he declined to share his starting lineup. – 7:52 PM

Re: Desmond Bane – Game-time decision vs Warriors, per Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins – 7:48 PM

Taylor Jenkins says Desmond Bane is a gametime decision. The team will give it one more look before a decision is made. – 7:48 PM

Taylor Jenkins says Desmond Bane is a game-time decision with a back issue. Jenkins says the team will see how Bane is feeling later. – 7:48 PM

