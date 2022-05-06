ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Stroller, May 6, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com. Please include a daytime telephone number. Children welcome at free fishing derby. Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Jefferson will have its free Fishing Derby for kids 14...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Night Mart vendor spots open, library events and more in Sewickley

Applications for Sewickley Night Marts are open to local artisans, bands and food vendors. No commercial vendors will be accepted. Applications are available through the Sewickley Chamber of Commerce. Deadline to apply is May 31. Those who apply after that will be considered for a waiting list. Costs are $55 for artisans and $65 for food vendors. Payment is due at time of acceptance. Acceptance emails will be sent out by June 4.
SEWICKLEY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

26th Greensburg Community Days to feature food, music, fireworks

After being canceled the past two years during the covid-19 pandemic, Greensburg Community Days is set to return this month. The three-day event many deem an official start to summer will be held May 26-28 at Lynch Field Park. “This is the first year we are hosting the festival since...
GREENSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Dumped dogs lead to cry for help in Luzerne County

DALLAS, Pa. — Dogs strayed surrendered, and some deliberately dumped made for a hectic few days for staff at Blue Chip Animal Refuge in Dallas. "Then a car drove up yesterday about 2 p.m. and they said we have two dogs we need to get rid of and we said okay we need you to fill out paperwork and they pushed the dogs out of the car and took off," said Marge Bart, Owner/Founder Blue Chip Animal Refuge.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stroller#United Methodist Church#Hot Food#Fruit Cocktail#Charity#Free Fishing#Fishing Derby#Saxony Farm Estate#Big Band
Pocono Update

Several Pennsylvania Counties Under Quarantine As Spotted Lanternflies Cause Severe Damage

Lanternflies cause severe damage in several Pennsylvania counties, with the infestation, many of them go under quarantine. The lanternfly is capable of causing damage on an extreme scale. According to Pennsylvania Department Of Agriculture (PDA) Including damage to vines, crops, and other various plants and trees. Trees wilt, sap ooze, leaves curl and dieback, and wither on trees. Spotted lanternflies also excrete a sugary material known as honeydew which is detrimental to plants because it induces the growth of black mold. While honeydew may be harmless to humans, it is not welcoming towards any vegetal lifeforms. Outdoor enthusiasts report lanternflies affecting their quality of life; when it comes to enjoying nature, air quality, and outdoor activities. Lanternflies swarm in the air, covering trees and even coating decks and play equipment with their honeydew. The Asian Spotted Lanternfly is an invasive species that has called the Poconos home since 2014. It has since infested nearly all of Pennsylvania, including the quarantined Monroe County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

Pittsburgh business ordered to close again

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Pittsburgh business was ordered to close for the second time this year. The Allegheny County Health Department said it shut down Birria Azul on North Aiken Avenue in Garfield on Tuesday. The health department ordered Birria Azul to close in January and again this week, both...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Proposal cracks down on pets in outdoor seating areas in Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Board of Health approved new rules that would crack down on pets in outdoor seating areas. According to our new partner at the Pittsburgh-Post Gazette, pet-friendly spaces would be separate from the food establishment, and waiters would not provide service. Instead, customers would use a pick-up window and disposable utensils. Allegheny County Council still has to vote to approve the changes. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Several jackpot-winning lottery tickets sold in Western Pennsylvania

Three jackpot-winning lottery tickets from this weekend were sold in Western Pennsylvania!. Three winning Treasure Hunt tickets will split a jackpot prize of $210,000. Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn on May 6: 4-8-14-16-24. One of those tickets was sold at the Bethel Park Giant Eagle Market District on...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

PennDOT filling mine void to repair Route 981 dip near Latrobe

Work is underway to repair a large dip in the surface of Route 981 just south of Latrobe that has caused motorists to hit their brakes for more than a year. According to PennDOT officials, mine subsidence caused a section of the road to settle, resulting in an uneven ride and slow going for motorists.
LATROBE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Cemetery Mistake: Who’s buried in my grave?

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — A cemetery mix-up left a Fayette County man shocked to find someone else buried in his grave. “This is supposed to be my lot right here. This is where I was supposed to be buried, and Pam right here,” Don Teets told 11 Investigates, pointing to the graves at Normalville Cemetery.
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Faces of the Valley: Leechburg Area mother's volunteer work sets shining example

Missy Rowan lives next door to her childhood home in Leechburg and says she has no plans of leaving the borough she once vowed to escape. “My mother always said I’d be the one to move away, and here I am, living in Leechburg,” Rowan said. “When I was preparing to graduate high school, I would tell everyone I could not wait to get away.”
LEECHBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Happenings for week of May 9, 2022, in Monroeville and nearby

Hard-to-Recycle Collection scheduled for Monroeville. A Monroeville site is on the schedule for Pennsylvania Resources Council’s 2022 Hard-to-Recycle Collection campaign. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 30 at Next Tier Connect @ Pittsburgh East, 4350 Northern Pike, Suite 220. Held in partnership with...
MONROEVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

Side of ‘Pannhass’ Anyone? This Local Breakfast Dish Has a Pennsylvania Dutch Backstory

Scrapple, a culinary gift from the Pennsylvania Dutch, remains a popular dish across the Phila. region. Try going into a favorite diner for breakfast across the Phila. region and ordering eggs, home fries, coffee, and pannhass and prepare for a puzzled server’s response. But refer to scrapple instead of the side’s Pennsylvania Dutch name, and a crispy square of spicy meat will complete the first meal of the day. A staff report in Philly Bite Magazine traced this uniquely Philly-area breakfast staple.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Robert Gregerson: Continuing the Pitt-Pennsylvania partnership

At the University of Pittsburgh’s Greensburg campus, community is important to us. In fact, it’s what drives us. As a community member for nearly 60 years, we have a long history of educating local students in a supportive environment, helping them gain the tools and opportunities necessary to stay here and thrive.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Recall issued for pierogies made in Pa.

(WTAJ) — A Pennsylvania company that makes pierogies has recalled multiple products due to an allergy alert. Dymski Pierogies dba Grandma’s Cuisine, based in East Stroudsburg, is recalling multiple varieties of its frozen products for undeclared milk. The products were distributed to stores in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey between April 2021 and April […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy