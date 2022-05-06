Ocwen: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) _ Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) on Thursday reported profit of $58.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Palm Beach, Florida-based company said it had net income of $6.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.43 per share.

The mortgage servicer posted revenue of $231.6 million in the period.

