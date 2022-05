The Kansas City Chiefs have signed seven of their 10 picks from the 2022 NFL Draft, including both first-round selections. The days of rookies holding out are long gone in the National Football League with the reality of the collective bargaining agreement that requires first-year players to take slotted deals with pre-set amounts attached to them. Perhaps that’s why teams like the Kansas City Chiefs are already locking up the contracts of so many of their picks only days after selecting them in the 2022 NFL Draft.

