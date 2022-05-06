ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Friday, May 6 weather update for Nebraska

York News-Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDry for all, but a big difference in temperatures...

yorknewstimes.com

York News-Times

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2022 in York, NE

Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
YORK, NE
Sioux City Journal

See the hazardous dams for Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota

The Associated Press has updated its exclusive 2018 dataset on hazard levels, condition ratings, inspections and emergency action plans for dams in the United States. With that, our digital center has created maps and searchable databases for our readers to look at the condition of more than 2,000 dams throughout the country including those in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
NEBRASKA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Morel Mushroom Season is Late, Not Ruined

(Shenandoah, IA) Cold, windy spring days have left Iowa’s morel mushroom harvest delayed. By this date, mushroom hunters are typically thick in forested areas collecting the delicacies that only appear for a short time every spring. Matt Moles is park manager for the Iowa D-N-R’s Waubonsie State Park in Fremont County. He says his office has been receiving numerous calls from people asking if morels have been popping up yet in the park. While a few hunters have started reporting success in parts of southern Iowa and southeast Nebraska, Moles says a good rain followed by some warm days could lead to a jump-start in the season.
SHENANDOAH, IA
State
Nebraska State
Western Iowa Today

Weather Limits Iowa Farmers’ Time In Fields

(Des Moines, IA) The U-S-D-A crop report says weather limited farmers to just about two good days in the field last week. Only five more percent of the corn crop got in the ground for a total now of 14 percent statewide. That pace is two weeks behind both last year and the five-year average. Soybean planting moved from four to seven percent. That is 12 days behind the bean planting pace for last year and 11 days behind the five-year average.
DES MOINES, IA
KSNB Local4

Navy veteran walks across Nebraska on the Oregon Trail

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Navy veteran Don Martin is talking a long walk on the Oregon Trail from Missouri to Oregon with only a cart to hold the essentials. He’s no stranger to long distance hikes and was planning on doing another overseas. When Martin realized that was likely not going to happen, he looked right outside his front door to the Oregon Trail.
NEBRASKA STATE

