Applications for Sewickley Night Marts are open to local artisans, bands and food vendors. No commercial vendors will be accepted. Applications are available through the Sewickley Chamber of Commerce. Deadline to apply is May 31. Those who apply after that will be considered for a waiting list. Costs are $55 for artisans and $65 for food vendors. Payment is due at time of acceptance. Acceptance emails will be sent out by June 4.

SEWICKLEY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO