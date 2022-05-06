PHOTOS: See Big Rapids students rehearse 'Once Upon a Mattress'

Big Rapids High School's spring production of 'Once Upon A Mattress' will take the stage this weekend with lively music and an entertaining tale for attendees. (Pioneer photo/Olivia Fellows)

BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids High School's final production of the year, 'Once Upon a Mattress,' is ready for the stage, according to cast, crew and director. The production features some senior students in their final roles on the Big Rapids stage.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 6-7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at the Big Rapids High School auditorium. Tickets will be $10 for adults and $8 for students and will be available at the door and online at brhsmi.booktix.com.

