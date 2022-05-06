ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

PHOTOS: See Big Rapids students rehearse 'Once Upon a Mattress'

By Olivia Fellows
The Pioneer
The Pioneer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bxmOV_0fUsx1xd00
Big Rapids High School's spring production of 'Once Upon A Mattress' will take the stage this weekend with lively music and an entertaining tale for attendees.  (Pioneer photo/Olivia Fellows)

BIG RAPIDS — The Big Rapids High School's final production of the year, 'Once Upon a Mattress,' is ready for the stage, according to cast, crew and director. The production features some senior students in their final roles on the Big Rapids stage.

Performances are 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 6-7, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at the Big Rapids High School auditorium. Tickets will be $10 for adults and $8 for students and will be available at the door and online at brhsmi.booktix.com.

More Information

See more photos of Big Rapids High School students rehearsing for 'Once Upon a Mattress' at bigrapidsnews.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MetroTimes

Cannabis license approved for Michigan’s Hoxeyville Music Festival

Northern Michigan's long-running Hoxeyville Music Festival says for the first time, it will have an official cannabis partner this year. The Americana and roots music festival, held on 150 acres of farmland near the Manistee National Forest in Wellston, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this August. Festival operator Hoxeyville Enterprises...
WELLSTON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Education
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Big Rapids, MI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Once Upon A Mattress#Brhsmi Booktix Com
WLUC

Syl’s Café: three generations of women owners

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Pasties and donuts are two popular items at the family-owned Syl’s Café in Ontonagon. It has been passed down through three generations of women and was first opened in 1972. The current owner, Kathy Wardynski, says she follows the original recipes of her grandmother, who first opened the café.
ONTONAGON, MI
The Pioneer

The Pioneer

Big Rapids, MI
536
Followers
814
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.

 https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy