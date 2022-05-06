ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLOT Adds "Jade" Details to Air Jordan 5 Low

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLOT is set to drop a new Jordan Brand collaboration, following its shiny silver Nike Dunk High release earlier this year. This time around, the duo has added “Jade” details to the Air Jordan 5 Low as a celebration of the brand’s Chinese roots. The kicks...

hypebae.com

