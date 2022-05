Miracles do happen. A cat somehow found his way back home in Upstate New York after being missing for 6 months, during winter. Andrea's 2-year-old cat Gary went missing in November 2021. She had taken Gary to visit her dad for the Thanksgiving holiday. Before heading back home, Gary wandered off, something he does often. "I try my hardest to keep him inside because he will escape for days at a time," said Andrea, who never gave up hope that Gary would someday return home. "I couldn’t shake the feeling he was still out there even though everyone told me to let it go," Andrea posted on Reddit.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO