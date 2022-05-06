Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers

April 18

597 Stanislaus Liu to Jeffery and Brandy Hughes, 3105 Bateman Road, Zanesville, $415,000

598 Rebecca S. Lent Manbevers (Harter) to Bryce A. Farmer, 3470 Wayne Ridge Road, Zanesville, $219,900

599 DC Captial Ltd. to Little Andy's Ltd., 2990 Fairway Lane, Zanesville, $450,000

600 Martin D. and Jennifer L. Young to Richard V. and Thuyan T. Nguyen, 255 Cobblepond Road, Zanesville, $489,900

601 Heath A. Merryman to Nathanael Jacob Penrose, 524 Winton Ave., Zanesville, $170,000

April 19

602 Richard D. Klinehoffer II to Cameron J. and Amanda Chapman, 422 Hamline Ave., Zanesville, $80,000

603 Tanco Development Ltd. LLC to Daniel S. and Sara Beth McVey, 3115 Northern Place Drive, Zanesville, $280,000

604 Casey R. Hazen to Gunner Hazen and Brooke Smith, 605 Lake Vista Drive, Zanesville, $165,400

605 A. Jeffrey Pitcock to Allison A. Pitcock, 808 Locust Ave., Zanesville, $45,000

606 Ryan W. Peterson Jansen to Sue Kubik and Daniel Strawser, 1439 A Luby Lane, Zanesville, $80,400

607 Kenny Atkins to Nathan C. and Sarah M. Gibson, 1215 Eastman St., Zanesville, $72,300

608 Brent J. and Tammy J. Vallee, to Stephen A. Jones, 473 Hedgewood Ave., Zanesville, $25,000

April 20

609 Jesse E. and Sydney L. French to Lauren M. and Ryan P. Hansel, 9285 Old River Road, Blue Rock, $315,000

610 Alan L. and Lois M. Miller to Michael A. and Lica C. Vrsansky, 61.51 and 4.779 acres, Hoop Pole Road, Roseville, $240,000

611 James H. and Teresa L. Hambrick to Jamie L. and Camilo L. Best, 8.21 acres, Goosecreek Road, Roseville, $76,000

612 Dennis Coen to Jaqueline Maynard, 558 Pine St., Zanesville, $5,000

613 Dale R. and Ruby E. Riley to Douglas M. and Betty Lou Short, 5.00 and 15.51 acres, Cranberry Lane, Frazeysburg, $123,000

614 Marsha A. Burcham to Moore Family Properties, 2880 Crestway Drive, Zanesville, $259,000

615 Levi R. Staker to Kenneth R. Goslin, 3075 Durant Road, Zanesville, $237,900

616 Jared Kline to Neil and Beverly Myer, 20.761 acres, Ashcraft Road, Frazeysburg, $160,000

617 Terry L. and Diana Latier to Zachary R. and Teri Latier Lytton, 16.213 acres, Huggins Road, Zanesville, $239,000

618 Scott Shawger to Knellinger Herron Properties LLC, 2223 Linden Ave., Zanesville, $85,000

619 Stanley W. and Elizabeth A. Taylor to Lesleigh and Matthew Berg, 103 Eastview Drive, New Concord, $165,000

620 Charles Stephen Miller and Christopher Charles Myers to Taylor Celeste Williams, 328 Schaum Ave., Zanesville, $84,000

621 Infinite Opportunities LLC to Emily Shane Coakley, Lot 1, Millstone Meadows, Dietz Lane, Zanesville, $43,250

622 Matthews and Schilling Commercial LLC to Schilling Buildings and Supplies LLC, 9076 S River Road, Blue Rock, $200,000

April 21

623 KNG Investments LLC to Eric Mayle Jr. and Wendy Swartz, 1340 Clover St., Zanesville, $116,000

624 Robert Cross to Mary J. and David W. Romine Sr., 6140 Virginia Road, Nashport, $193,500

625 Deborah J. West to Nathan Alan West, 1159 Country Club Drive, Zanesville, $105,000

626 Robert J. Smeltzer to Gary L. Alexander Jr. and Morgan L. Taylor, 1314 Chestnut St., Dresden, $148,000

627 Wayne Neal and Christina Marie Lupher to Todd Kramer and Krystal Stoneking, 10050 Perryton Road, Frazeysburg, $212,000

628 Edward D. Houk to Destiny Lorraine Peterson Tate, 841 Leonard Ave., Zanesville, $174,900

629 L&L Rentals LLC to Jonathan Green, Lots 1, 2, 3, 11, & 12, Corbin Drive Subdivision, Corbin Drive, Zanesville, $175,000

630 Ellen Mattingly Ranson to Megan Mortimer, 3400 Dresden Road, Zanesville, $345,000

631 William D. Thomas to John S. and Sandra A. Ackers, 2.01 acres, Downard Road, Zanesville, $20,000

632 Barbara Kaseman to Eric Scott and Marjorie Marie Mohler, 926 Adair Ave., Zanesville, $55,000

April 22

633 Robin S. Gildow to Tina Michelle Winkle, 920 Garden Road, Zanesville, $77,706.68

634 Richard and Mollie Ann Scurlock to Michael E. Walpole, 31 Stevy Lane, Frazeysburg, $105,000

635 Zanesville30 LLC to Agree Eastern LLC, 1215 Linden Ave., Zanesville, $1,659,917

636 Richard J. Brumbaugh to Daniel Shirer, 3402 Southward Circle, Zanesville, $112,000

637 Rickey R. and Melody A. Day to Jarrod R. Day, 9670 Sidle Road, Hopewell, $370,000

638 Red Door Professional Solutions to Ralph C. and Margie L. Iacobone, 6195 Virginia Road, Nashport, $175,000

Property Transfers Exempt from Conveyance Fees

April 18

E553 John A. Tipton to Stephanie A. Tipton, 3120 Opera Road, Mount Perry

E554 Heidi Burkhart to Rebecca Burkhart, 4070 Frazeysburg Road, Zanesville

E555 Robert P. Ludman to Robin L. Ludman, 1121 Talley Ave., Zanesville

E556 Thurman L. Drake to Elizabeth J. Drake, 1718 Chandlersville Road, Zanesville

E557 Linda L. Snyder to Linda L. Snyder, 2448 Clarendon Ave., Zanesville

E558 Linda L. Snyder to Cori A. Barnes, 2448 Clarendon Ave., Zanesville

E559 Jack L. Ruby to Sandra L. Ruby, 3510 Harmony Lane, Zanesville

April 19

E560 Edna Kennedy to Jeffrey Stevens, 1530 Railroad St., Zanesville

E561 Heather Nelson to Michael S. Nelson, 126 Juanita Drive, Zanesville

E562 Robert Hammersley to Cynthia Ann Hammersley, 2145 Three Towers Road, Chandlersville

E563 Ralph Clay McCready to Janet L. McCready, 8600 Oakland Church Road, Chandlersville

E564 James F. Sheppard to Theresa M. Sheppard, 6810 Ridge Road, Zanesville

April 20

E565 John A. III and Beverly E. Allen to Jefferson E. and John R. Allen, 5750 Cambridge Road, New Concord

E566 Ronald L. Vanasdale to Ronald L. Vanasdale, 5390 West Shore Drive, Zanesville

E567 Denzil Leon Lane Jr. to Roxanne M. Harris, 17 Linden Ave., Zanesville

E568 Gary R. Ballantine to Carrie L. Ballentine, 20.01 acre split, Hansel Road, Norwich

E569 James K. Stevenson Jr. to Ava R. Stevenson, 500 Ellis Dam Road, Zanesville

E570 Charles Mayle to Charles L. Sr. and Gwendolyn A. Mayle, 204 Columbua St., Zanesville

E571 Robert P. and Edith J. Sellars to Robert P. and Edith J. Sellers, 6460 Welsh Road, Nashport

April 21

E572 Darlene J. Schafer to David L. Schafer Sr., 4625 Lany Lane, Zanesville

E573 Suzanne Stewart to Lisa Stewart Koney and Charles Chadwick Stewart, 1112 Rankin Drive, Zanesville

E574 Eric Scott Mohler to GMEI Services LLC, 926 Adair Ave., Zanesville

E575 John K. Kiser to John K. and Jodi L. Kiser, 15.223 acres, New Survey, Arcadia Lane, Zanesville

E576 Angelo M. and Mary C. Rosta to Barbara J. Finan, Part Lot 3 and 4, Gilberts, Underwood Street, Zanesville

E577 Misty D. Sieliet to Misty D. and Michael S. Sieliet, 1614 Adamsville Road, Zanesville

E578 Joseph F. Blas to Carolyn Blas, 2615 Sonora Road, Zanesville

April 22

E579 Robert E. Marshall to Keith A. and Mary E. Shuttleworth, 752 Westbourne Ave., Zanesville

E580 Eric M. Baker to Eric M. Baker and Heather Fout, 10778 Mitchell Hill Road, Dresden

E581 Rebecca K. Weir to Robert E Weir, 2851 Sams Way, Nashport

E582 Pamela R. Cricks to Harvey R. Cricks, 5105 Tiffany Drive, Zanesville

E583 Tricia R. Ryan to Theodore J. Ryan, 3900 Dillon Falls Road, Zanesville

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Public Records: Muskingum County Real Estate Transfers