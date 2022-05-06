ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Natick hires veteran FBI agent to audit school security. Here's what it means

By Abby Patkin, MetroWest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
The Metrowest Daily News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxZnL_0fUsuPQH00

NATICK — How can Natick Public Schools improve school safety? The FBI is on the case.

Rather, 23-year FBI veteran Jim Caimano is.

Caimano, who has been a special agent in the bureau’s Boston office since 2018, will join the school district as its first director of safety and security, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Anna Nolin and Chief of Police James Hicks announced last Friday.

In his new role, Caimano will focus on school security, coordinate emergency management planning and serve as a connection between NPS, the Police Department , and the town’s Facilities Department and technology services, according to a district press release.

Related: Natick High's dean of students will serve as interim principal for 2022-23

“Jim’s expertise provides NPS and the Town of Natick with a wealth of knowledge to benefit our collective safety and security needs,” Nolin said in a statement. “We look forward to Jim contributing to a safe, secure, disruptive-free learning environment for all who work at, attend or visit NPS and our town buildings.”

Caimano will in part be auditing Natick’s schools; the express purpose of the new role is to assess school buildings and processes and create a plan for strengthening security over time, Nolin explained in a follow-up email to the Daily News.

The two-year position is federally funded via a grant from the U.S. Department of Justice Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS), which is geared toward community policing and includes school violence prevention among its focuses.

Related: Graffiti with anti-Semitic slur, racial epithet found at Natick High School

The COPS grant was a joint effort by NPS and the Police Department, according to Nolin.

The district looked to contract with a consultant to review video, lock, shooter systems, indoor and outdoor barriers and traffic flow, and other emergency procedures and building features, and the estimated cost was $200,000 per building, according to Nolin.

“Having someone on staff in this grant-funded position to do this work relieves the town of a financial burden and gains safety at all of our town buildings,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AmsQT_0fUsuPQH00

While Natick’s director of safety and security position is new, the concept is not; neighboring Framingham Public Schools has had Director of Safety and Security Scott Penrod in place since 2018.

Related: Longer contracts becoming the norm for school district superintendents

In his work with the FBI, Caimano has conducted criminal investigations involving public corruption, cybersecurity threats, international fraud and white collar crime, and has also managed domestic and international terrorism investigations, according to the NPS press release. He managed the investigation into the 2011 mass shooting involving then-Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords.

Asked whether Caimano would bring his cybersecurity experience to Natick by working to prevent hacks or online attacks at NPS, Nolin said cybersecurity is “a critical component of any safety, security and emergency management planning, but is only one facet of his work with us.”

Related: Leominster pays ransom to undo cyberattack on schools

When it comes to the long-term plans for the role, Nolin said NPS is open to grant funding for any and all positions deemed necessary to support strategic priorities, though she noted that grant funding may not be available in future budget cycles.

“Should that be the case in the future, the NPS School Committee and district administration may have to make choices about what trade-offs can be made to address all of our needs within the operating budget,” Nolin said.

Abby Patkin is a multimedia journalist for the Daily News. Follow Abby on Twitter @AMPatkin . She can be reached at apatkin@wickedlocal.com .

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Natick hires veteran FBI agent to audit school security. Here's what it means

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Pharmacist at Massachusetts Stop & Shop accused of giving COVID vaccination cards to unvaccinated

A pharmacist at a Stop & Shop location in Massachusetts is accused of giving coronavirus vaccination cards to unvaccinated people, Boston 25 News reported. The news outlet reported that the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Pharmacy is investigating claims that the licensed pharmacist, who worked at a Stop & Shop in Lynn, falsified vaccination cards for people who did not receive COVID-19 shots. If the board confirms the employee’s alleged fraud through its investigation, he could be fined or lose his license, the news outlet reported.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Prisoner dies in Massachusetts State Police custody

DANVERS, Mass. — A prisoner in State Police custody died after being found unresponsive in his cell. A spokesperson for State Police said the man, a 49-year-old resident of Fremont, N.H., was arrested on Rt. 99 in Saugus around 2:30 a.m. Saturday. The man had been charged with operating under the influence of drugs, possession of a Class B narcotic and speeding.
DANVERS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Natick, MA
City
Boston, MA
Natick, MA
Government
City
Leominster, MA
Natick, MA
Education
MassLive.com

Ex-Massachusetts corrections worker Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr. to be arraigned in Massachusetts in relation to murder of 11-year-old Melissa Tremblay

A former Massachusetts Corrections worker will be arraigned in a Massachusetts court on Friday in connection to the gruesome 1988 murder of an 11-year-old girl in Lawrence. Former Massachusetts Department of Corrections worker Marvin ‘Skip’ McClendon Jr., 74, has been accused of stabbing 11-year-old Melissa Ann Tremblay, of New Hampshire, to death in 1988, officials said.
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suffolk Construction safety shutdown citywide

BOSTON, Mass. — Suffolk Construction sites are all on pause across the city as they revisit all of their safety protocols. The company voluntarily shut down its sites after two incidents within 24 hours where workers were hurt. The Suffolk Construction site in South Boston was eerily quiet days...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabrielle Giffords
The Metrowest Daily News

The Metrowest Daily News

1K+
Followers
886
Post
292K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Framingham, MA from MetroWest Daily News.

 http://metrowestdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy