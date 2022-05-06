Teenage girl's body found in Mississippi River

Harbor police say search teams found a body in the Mississippi River Thursday night near the Domino Sugar refinery in St. Bernard Parish, the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports.

The agency didn't identify the remains, but Allen Berry, father of missing 14-year-old Brandy Wilson, says it is his daughter.

The search for the now 1 remaining child on the Mississippi River in New Orleans began at daylight this morning. THE... Posted by United Cajun Navy on Friday, May 6, 2022

Wilson disappeared in the river last month, along with her boyfriend 15-year-old Kevin Poole Jr. and her younger sister, 8-year-old Ally Berry-Wilson. Family members think Ally fell into the river, then the teens tried to rescue her, but were also swept away by the current.

Poole's body was recovered from the river earlier this week. The search for the remains of Ally continues.

