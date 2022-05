This is an excerpt from the CNBC Make It newsletter. Subscribe here. From gas prices to grocery stores, inflation is hitting Americans where it hurts: their wallets. In March, the price of consumer goods was up 1.2% since February and 8.5% year over year, according to the Labor Department's most recent data. It seems like anywhere you look, your dollar isn't going as far as it used to.

BUSINESS ・ 18 DAYS AGO