Clarinda man arrested in Red Oak

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 26-year- old Dylan Elwood Taylor of Red Oak on two Page County warrants for Violation of Probation. Officers transported Taylor to the Page County Jail. Authorities held him on a $10,000 bond. Red Oak Police arrested 37-year-old Randon Daniel Phelps of Red Oak in...
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman has been accused of possession of meth and trafficking contraband after an early morning traffic stop on Thursday. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Sonya R. Tavis, 42, of Ozawkie, is in custody after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop early Thursday morning, April 28, near NW Tyler and NW St. John St.
HAMPTON, Iowa – A woman caught driving 100 miles per hour is going to prison. Mina Annabeth Youngbear, 26 of Toledo, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars for pleading guilty to eluding and driving while barred. Law enforcement says Youngbear was spotted driving a vehicle...
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Florida man was pulled over Friday while transporting a box truck to Indianapolis that was heavily loaded with thousands of pounds of unrefrigerated food and untaxed alcoholic beverages, authorities said. It happened Friday when a motorist notified authorities of a Penske box truck traveling north...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two Iowa men for meth possession. According to a news release, on Thursday, May 5th, at about 12:09 AM, a Hancock County Deputy stopped a vehicle at the intersection of 10th and Oak Street in Hamilton, IL.
Two fallen Iowa State Patrol troopers honored at Peace Officer Memorial. State leaders honored two fallen Iowa State troopers at a Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony on Friday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire in Linn County just after 7 a.m. Teen accused of killing...
LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Lucas County teen says she was pulled over and forced to change her pants on the side of the road. It happened in the town of Williamson in February. She said was caught drinking and driving, and while pulled over, she was wearing wet pants.
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a Friday night crash that killed a man. Authorities said Curtis Gormley, 41, was crossing West Maple road near 153rd when he was hit by an SUV driving westbound. Police said after being hit by the first SUV, Gormley was immediately hit...
(Pottawattamie Co.) A Nebraska woman was arrested following a pursuit in Pottawattamie County Thursday. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says a Deputy was southbound on Old Lincoln Highway near Grand Avenue at approximately 10:35 p.m. when dispatch advised that a white Jeep Cherokee had fled from OPD after being involved in a shots fired call in Sarpy County.
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A tense situation for Omaha Police Friday morning, dealing with a man with a machete in his hand. At roughly 8:15 a.m. near 114th Street, just south of Dodge Road, police arrived in response to a call of a man with a machete in the area.
