Red Oak, IA

Clarinda man arrested in Red Oak

By Mike Peterson
 4 days ago

(Red Oak) -- A suspect faces charges following an overnight arrest in Red...

Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police Report

(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 26-year- old Dylan Elwood Taylor of Red Oak on two Page County warrants for Violation of Probation. Officers transported Taylor to the Page County Jail. Authorities held him on a $10,000 bond. Red Oak Police arrested 37-year-old Randon Daniel Phelps of Red Oak in...
RED OAK, IA
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
WIBW

Woman accused of possession of meth, trafficking contraband after early morning traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman has been accused of possession of meth and trafficking contraband after an early morning traffic stop on Thursday. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Sonya R. Tavis, 42, of Ozawkie, is in custody after deputies allegedly found methamphetamine in her possession during a traffic stop early Thursday morning, April 28, near NW Tyler and NW St. John St.
OZAWKIE, KS
KIMT

100 mph chase sends Iowa woman to prison

HAMPTON, Iowa – A woman caught driving 100 miles per hour is going to prison. Mina Annabeth Youngbear, 26 of Toledo, has been sentenced to up to five years behind bars for pleading guilty to eluding and driving while barred. Law enforcement says Youngbear was spotted driving a vehicle...
HAMPTON, IA
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
WOWT

Omaha man sentenced to life in prison

He's added more than 120 other muscle cars to his collection and it's right here in Omaha. 6 On Your Side: New funds available for COVID-19 impacted renters. The first two rounds of federal COVID cash for rental assistance topped 35 million dollars impacting more than $82,000 people across the metro.
OMAHA, NE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KBUR

Iowa men arrested in Illinois for meth possession

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two Iowa men for meth possession. According to a news release, on Thursday, May 5th, at about 12:09 AM, a Hancock County Deputy stopped a vehicle at the intersection of 10th and Oak Street in Hamilton, IL.
HAMILTON, IL
KCRG.com

Police identify motorcyclist killed in I-380 crash Thursday

Two fallen Iowa State Patrol troopers honored at Peace Officer Memorial. State leaders honored two fallen Iowa State troopers at a Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony on Friday morning. Updated: 5 hours ago. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire in Linn County just after 7 a.m. Teen accused of killing...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Nebraska woman arrested following a short pursuit in Pottawattamie County

(Pottawattamie Co.) A Nebraska woman was arrested following a pursuit in Pottawattamie County Thursday. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says a Deputy was southbound on Old Lincoln Highway near Grand Avenue at approximately 10:35 p.m. when dispatch advised that a white Jeep Cherokee had fled from OPD after being involved in a shots fired call in Sarpy County.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
WOWT

Omaha Police arrest man with machete Friday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A tense situation for Omaha Police Friday morning, dealing with a man with a machete in his hand. At roughly 8:15 a.m. near 114th Street, just south of Dodge Road, police arrived in response to a call of a man with a machete in the area.
OMAHA, NE

