A breezy and cool morning across the area and it’ll stay windy as the day goes on. This afternoon looks mainly sunny with gusty winds from the northeast, around 30-40MPH at times. Highs today will be cooler than the seasonal high of 67°, expect upper 50s in most locations. Tonight stays clear, breezy and cool with lows around 40°. We’ll feel even cooler because of the breeze.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO