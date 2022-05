Get ready to pay more on your electric bill if AES Ohio is your supplier for electricity at your home. “Due to a number of conditions including the situation in Ukraine, inflation, price of natural gas and market conditions our customers will see rates increased by $0.06 per kWh, potentially doubling the price of the standard service offer,” said Mary Ann Kabel, spokeswoman for AES Ohio.

OHIO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO