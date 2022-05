AVON-BY-THE-SEA — An ordinance tightening the borough’s code concerning grease traps and discharge regulation for businesses was adopted unanimously by the Board of Commissioners Monday night. Ordinance 11-2022 requires all restaurants, food service establishments and those who discharge grease to install and use grease traps. “It really tracks what other towns do in terms of addressing grease traps in restaurants,” said Mayor Ed Bonnano.

AVON-BY-THE-SEA, NJ ・ 27 MINUTES AGO