ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Pet of the Week: Chloe

By Tom Knapp
lebtown.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. Chloe, owned...

lebtown.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Chicago

Adopt a pet during Empty The Shelters this week

CHICAGO (CBS)--  Monday is the start of Empty The Shelters week.Over 275 shelters across the country are participating in the nationwide event. It's a chance for pets to find a loving forever home.To prevent overcrowding, many shelters in the area are offering reduced adoption fees through Friday, anywhere from free to $25.Local shelters participating in the event include: Friends of Chicago Animal Care and ControlWinnebago County Animal ServicesAnimal House ShelterOrphans of the StormOne Tail at a TimeThe Anti-Cruelty SocietyTree House Humane SocietyPeoria County Animal Protection ServicesMetro East Humane SocietySouth Suburban Humane SocietySt Clair County Animal Adoption CenterYou can find a full list of shelters participating by location here.
CHICAGO, IL
WLWT 5

5 puppies dumped in ditch in Clinton County now up for adoption

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — Five puppies who were recently dumped in a ditch in Clinton County are now up for adoption. The Clinton County Humane Society gave the puppies a bath and some good food after they were rescued. Staff members at the humane society say all five puppies have been really sweet.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lebanon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Lebanon, PA
Lebanon County, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
Lebanon County, PA
Pets & Animals
ohmymag.co.uk

Should you be sleeping with your dog at night?

Many people consider their pet a family member. Sometimes they are even more moved than the actual family members. So sleeping with your dog in the same bed isn’t an issue with most dog owners. Having a dog as your bed buddy has many advantages. However, on the contrary, it has quite a few disadvantages as well. Let's take a look at both sides of the coin.
PETS
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lebtown
Reader's Digest

Why Do Dogs Eat Grass? 7 Common Reasons

We’ve all seen how livestock, including cows, sheep, and goats, love gnawing on grass. It’s fine for grazing to be their pastime because their stomachs are able to digest all of the cellulose in grass. Unlike those animals, dogs are omnivores, related to meat-eating hunters like wolves. Yet if you own a dog, you may have seen him snacking on grass while out in your backyard or on a walk. So, why do dogs eat grass? Is your dog not getting enough food? Could he be sick? Or is it another puzzle springing from weird-yet-normal dog behavior, like “Where do those dog zoomies come from?” and “Why do dogs chase their tails?” It turns out that different dogs eat grass for different reasons. Let’s take a look at the most likely ones.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
DogTime

5 Signs Your Dog Might Be Unhappy Or Depressed

Sometimes things affect our dogs emotionally, which can lead to anxiety and depression. Here's how to spot the signs of depression in your dog. The post 5 Signs Your Dog Might Be Unhappy Or Depressed appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy