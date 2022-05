(Cedar Rapids, IA) — A river search will continue today for the body of a missing Cedar Rapids water division employee. The city vehicle of 54-year-old Erik Spaw of Cedar Rapids was found submerged in the Cedar River on Saturday. Spaw was working an evening shift at the Northwest Water Treatment Plant on Friday — and Cedar Rapids Water Division staff reported Spaw had not returned after working most of his shift at the Northwest plant. Spaw’s personal vehicle was found in the parking lot at the water plant.

