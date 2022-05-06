GOOD NEWS: First MiVu Mucosal Procedure

Courtesy Photo

The Midland Memorial Hospital Endoscopy team alongside Dr. Indira Donepudi recently performed the first MiVu procedure in the State of Texas. Diversatek Healthcare developed the MiVu Mucosal Integrity Testing System.

MiVu is the only system available to doctors that provides real-time data of mucosal integrity during routine endoscopy. That shows if a patient has gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), EoE, or NON-GERD in just two minutes. This procedure could prevent the need for multiple follow up visits/tests.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer this diagnostic technology and medical advancement,” said Kristen Nall, Endoscopy Clinical Nurse Manager. “Our focus is our patients, and this technology is just one more way we are leading healthcare for greater Midland.”

To learning more about this procedure, contact the Endoscopy team at 432-221-4601.

Pictured are, from left: David Shaw, Seth Lydem, Donapudi, Kristen Nall and Gracy Subia.