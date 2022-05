Sen. Roz Baker, one of the Hawaii Senate’s longest-serving members, is retiring this year. Baker, who has represented parts of west and south Maui for more than three decades in both the Senate and the House, is one of Maui’s most seasoned politicians. She’s used her position as the chairwoman of a key Senate committee to push forward numerous laws on health care along with direct funding to programs on Maui and statewide. Getting money for a new high school in Kihei is cited by both critics and supporters as one of her major accomplishments.

