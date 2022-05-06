Wet, windy and raw through Saturday

TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine; still a bit breezy. High: 70. After back-to-back soakers Friday and Saturday, we cleared out just in time for moms on Sunday afternoon, and started the new work and school week with abundant sunshine on Monday. Sure, it was still a touch cool for early May and also still a bit breezy as well. But there's no denying the nice mid-spring weather is back, and it looks like it sticks around most of the week ahead. In fact, we'll keep plenty of sunshine in the forecast over the next few days, and slowly warm things up to around and then past seasonable levels for this time of year. That means we'll trade our 60s for 70s, as highs climb steadily through the 70s for the rest of the week, with the winds slowly diminishing as well for an added bonus. Clouds and rain chances increase perhaps as early as Friday, but more likely over the upcoming weekend as a cold front approaches from the west, and a pesky low stuck off the southeast coast of the United States (yes, the same one that gave us our recent rainstorm) meanders back closer to the coast, but in a much weakened form.

