Environment

Wet, windy and raw through Saturday

By Matt Broderick
WFMZ-TV Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCloudy, windy and chilly with periods of rain, heavy at times. High: 52 Low: 40. Hopefully, you got a chance to soak up some 70-degree sunshine on Thursday, as the 70-degree temperatures won't be back until next week, and you'll likely have to wait until later Sunday to see any sunshine...

